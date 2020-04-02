Seahawks Sign Raiders’ Pass Rusher

The Seattle Seahawks made an addition to the defensive line, but not the one most fans are waiting for as the Jadeveon Clowney watch continues three weeks into free agency. The Seahawks signed former Raiders defensive end Benson Mayowa to a one-year deal, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson. Mayowa began his NFL career with the Seahawks and was part of the Super Bowl team during his rookie season.

“The Seahawks have agreed to terms with defensive end Benson Mayowa, his agent, David Canter, announced,” Henderson noted on ESPN. “The deal is for one year, a source tells ESPN. The 28-year-old Mayowa recorded a career-high seven sacks on only 270 defensive snaps last year with the Raiders…his addition doesn’t mean they’re done at that position. They still need a primary pass-rusher and Jadeveon Clowney remains available.”

Mayowa Was Signed by the Seahawks as an Undrafted Rookie

Despite not being a starter, Mayowa is coming off a career-high seven sacks last season with the Raiders. After the Seahawks, Mayowa had stints with the Raiders, Cowboys and Cardinals.

Mayowa marks the second addition to the defensive line this offseason joining Bruce Irvin in a Seattle reunion in free agency. The Seahawks are still reportedly in talks with Clowney and awaiting his decision. Mayowa initially landed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent as The Dallas Morning News detailed.

Mayowa earned his shot to attend the Seahawks’ rookie minicamp by participating in a regional combine at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. The Seahawks apparently liked what they saw from Mayowa and they invited him to minicamp where he kept impressing Pete Carroll.

If Clowney re-signs, Irvin would be the favorite to start as the opposite defensive end, but Mayowa could also compete for the position. Sports’ Illustrated’s Corbin Smith reported that the Seahawks are no longer “going to sit idle” as they wait for Clowney.

“Seattle isn’t going to sit idle any longer while Clowney tries to figure out what he’s going to do. They already missed out on a bunch of rushers with belief they’d get him re-signed. Irvin/Mayowa come at very good price for 15.0 sacks combined a year ago,” Smith tweeted.

Mayowa Signed a 1-Year, $3 Million Deal With the Seahawks

The Seahawks signing Mayowa does not mean that the team will not re-sign Clowney. Mayowa signed a one-year, $3 million contract which can increase if incentives are met, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

“The door isn’t closed in Seattle on Jadeveon Clowney, but the #Seahawks couldn’t wait any longer to start adding potential replacements. Clowney had three sacks last season. Mayowa had seven for the #Raiders,” Pelissero explained on Twitter.

Seattle made it clear heading into the offseason that they want to improve the team’s pass rush, a unit that struggled even with Clowney. For the star pass rusher to be most effective, the Seahawks also needed to add pieces to cut down on double and triple teams. Time will tell if the Seahawks will be able to finally re-sign Clowney or have to move on to another player like Everson Griffen.