Tom Brady Says He Entered ‘Uncharted Territory’ With the Patriots

Tom Brady is a professional, and he understands the process.

During an interview with Howard Stern on SiriusXM on Wednesday, the former New England Patriots and now current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback set the record straight on a few things, perhaps most notably his relationship with his former head coach and by-duty, but not by-title general manager Bill Belichick.

While much has been written about the supposed deterioration of the relationship between the two legends, Brady told Stern there are many misconceptions floating around amongst the public.

You get the feeling the two men understand each other, and while there is an apparent mutual admiration and respect, both knew their dealings were more professional than personal.

Tom Brady on Where Bill Belichick’s Loyalties Lie

I think he has a lot of loyalty,” Brady said. “I think he and I have had a lot of conversations that nobody’s ever been privy to and nor should they be. So many wrong assumptions were made about our relationship or how he felt about me. I know genuinely how he feels about me. Now, I’m not going to respond to every rumor or assumption that’s made other than what his responsibility is as a coach is to try to get the best player for the team not only in the short term but in the long term, as well. What I could control was trying to be the best I could be in both of those situations also.

When a coach/GM and a player understand each others’ motivation, it seems easier for the two to coexist and even to separate when the time comes, but that doesn’t mean the break will be an easy one.

Brady spoke to Stern about how emotional he was in making the decision to move on from the only organization he’d ever worked with during his professional career, but he recognized it was time for a shift.

Tom Brady’s Uncharted Territory

Belichick has become notorious for parting ways with athletes before they hit the skids, even those who have been valuable to his multiple Super Bowl runs. For years, Brady had been the exception to that rule. It seems Brady knew that and was accepting of the fact that even his fit wasn’t for the remainder of Belichick’s journey.

“I got into uncharted territory as an athlete because I started to break the mold of what so many other athletes had experienced,” Brady told Stern. “So, I got to a point where I was an older athlete, and he started to plan for the future which is what his responsibility is. And I don’t fault him for that. That’s what he should be doing. That’s what every coach should be doing. Not that I would ever coach, but if I’m ever in a position of authority, I would understand that too. I recognize that. We’ve talked about it.”

Having discussed the end, it’s likely Brady and Belichick are at peace with the way things ended, and ultimately even the most hardcore fan of the team’s dynasty will be too.

