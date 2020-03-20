Tom Brady’s Parting Gesture Reveals Why He Was So Beloved By Teammates

Tom Brady is more than the greatest quarterback in NFL history to his teammates and most of the New England Patriots fanbase. He is a leader, role model and a symbol of excellence by which the franchise is known throughout the sports world.

As Brady made his exit and new landing spot with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers official on Friday, he also took the time to respond to teammates who paid tribute to him on social media. From long-time teammate and friend Julian Edelman to cornerback and fellow star Stephen Gilmore, Brady left no stone unturned as it pertains to the reciprocation of love in his now-former locker room.\

Deyscha Smith of Boston.com captured all 14 of Brady’s responses to his former teammates. The specificity and uniform acknowledgment of his leadership are as impressive as his personal acknowledgment of each man.

Here are just a few of them:

What Does Tom Brady Still Have Left?

Brady will be 43 years old when the 2020 season begins, and he is not the player he was during his glory days with the Patriots.

However, it is clear, Brady’s presence immediately elevates a locker room and can inspire players to perform at their peak level. The Bucs are investing $50 million over two years in the belief that he can have a transformative impact on a roster that went 7-9 with Jameis Winston at the helm.

Winston led the league in passing yards and interceptions. The Bucs will likely be fine if Brady doesn’t top the league in either category, but rather leads the team to its first postseason berth since 2007. The Bucs have had a winning record in only three seasons since that last playoff appearance, and its been 18 years since the team won its lone Super Bowl under head coach Jon Gruden.

It’s safe to say, the expectations are in place for Brady in Tampa, but the bar hasn’t been set ridiculously high by other Bucs quarterbacks in recent memory.

