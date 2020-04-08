Timing For Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes Contract Extension Revealed

The Kansas City Chiefs have dedicated much of their offseason to retaining many of their own free agents as they prepare to #RunItBack to the Super Bowl in 2020. With DT Chris Jones ($16.1M) on the non-exclusive franchise tag and WR Sammy Watkins returning on a re-worked one-year deal ($9M), Kansas City’s spending has been otherwise dialed back.

Another consideration for general manager Brett Veach and the front office staff is how soon they plan to lock up QB Patrick Mahomes – and for how much. The Chiefs’ No. 10 overall pick in 2017 is entering his fourth NFL season, but remains under contract through the end of the 2021 season, due to the fifth-year option given to first-rounders.

Given his explosion onto the scene in only two seasons as the Chiefs’ starter, the organization has expressed interest in giving their superstar signal-caller a significant bump in pay from his $825K base salary in 2020 (Spotrac). The question remains how Kansas City balances the potentially record-setting deal as they continue to build and support the current championship-caliber roster.

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page and Twitter account for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Speculation on the timing of Mahomes’ new deal has been circulating since early last season. However, late last week, NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero provided an update on when the Chiefs are expected to reach a long-term agreement with Mahomes.

“My understanding is that the timing on that is still something that probably is going to happen after the draft as they see how the roster settles and figure out how they can build a dynasty around their superstar,” said Pelissero.

Keeping Sammy Watkins was a priority for the #Chiefs. They’ve also talked contract with Chris Jones (but no offers yet) and Patrick Mahomes’ megadeal is still likely to come after he draft. @nflnetwork @NFLTotalAccess pic.twitter.com/oQsmHnAZR9 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 3, 2020

With the 2020 NFL Draft still scheduled for April 23-25, albeit virtually, the Chiefs could lock up a huge piece of their future in the coming weeks.

READ NEXT: Ex-Broncos Free Agent Calls Patrick Mahomes ‘Pain in the A**’ After Departure

For more NFL updates, follow Chris Licata on Twitter: @Chris__Licata