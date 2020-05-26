9 Best SPD Pedals for Cycling: Compare & Save

One of the biggest advantages of an SPD pedal is that it’s easier to clip into and out of, especially when you’re coming up to an obstacle on the trail or need to quickly cross an intersection once the light turns green. SPD pedals are compatible with two-bolt cleats and accompanying indoor cycling shoes or mountain biking shoes.

1. Venzo Delta & SPD Spin Bike Pedals Price: $99.98 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Compatible with your favorite Peloton shoes and SPD indoor cycling shoes

Precisely machined so that you can easily clip in and out

Sealed bearings for smoother riding Cons: Not for outdoor use

A bit heavy

Some complaints of occasional squeaking during use This set of Venzo pedals works particularly well for spin bikes. Highlights include a sturdy die-cast aluminum body along with an oversized 9/16-inch axle that works with Peloton and other indoor cycling bikes. You can use these dual-function pedals for Shimano SPD mountain bike and Look Delta pedal systems. The Delta and SPD cleats are precisely machined so that you can easily clip in and out. The tension is easily adjustable using the screw on the side of the pedal. This pair of pedals weighs in at 578 grams. Sealed bearings provide a smoother overall riding experience. These pedals are compatible with your favorite Peloton shoes and SPD indoor cycling shoes. Don’t have your shoes yet? Check out our list of the best indoor cycling shoes. 2. Shimano PD-M530 Mountain Pedals Price: $49.57 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Integrated cage for maximum stability and protection

Open binding design minimizes mud and debris build-up

Cage keeps the binding mechanism safe during impact Cons: Some competitors have more degrees of float

Not the most lightweight

Cage is a bit bulky An integrated cage gives you more control and stability even when you’re not clipped in, making these Shimano mountain bike pedals a solid choice for beginners through more advanced riders. The cage also keeps the binding mechanism safe in the event of an impact. Mud and trail debris can quickly make its way into the pedals and cause you to have trouble clipping in or out. However, these SPD pedals have an open binding design that keeps mud and other debris to a minimum. These off-road pedals have a dual-sided binding and an oversized platform for maximum power transfer and stability. The total weight is 455 grams per pair. 3. Wellgo WPD-E003 Spin Bike Pedals Price: $84.90 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Works with any spinning bike that takes a 9/16-inch spindle

Adjustable tension makes it harder or easier to clip in

Dual-sided platform works with clipless SPD shoes and toe cages Cons: Quite heavy

Not for outdoor use

Won't work with Peloton Look/Delta cleats These SPD compatible pedals are designed for spin bikes for your home or studio cycling workouts. As long as you have an SPD-compatible indoor cycling shoe you can clip in and start pedaling. This dual-sided pedal also comes with a toe clip if you’re still warming up to clipless pedals or you simply prefer to ride with toe clips. You can adjust the tension as needed to make it harder or easier to clip and out of the pedal. You can use these SPD pedals with any spinning bike that takes a 9/16-inch spindle. These pedals are made with aluminum and weigh in at 774 grams per pair. 4. Funn Mamba SPD Compatible Mountain Bike Pedals Price: $110.00 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Grease renewal system keeps your hands clean

Great for beginners who are just getting used to clipless pedals

Designed for mountain biking, endurance riding, downhill and more Cons: Pedal is a bit bulky

Larger platform can take some getting used to

A few complaints of occasional contact with the ground When your group gets together for their next ride, you’ll stand out with your colorful SPD pedals. Keep it cool with an all-black pedal or explore the wilder side with a choice of several colors. The pedals are made for your most demanding off-road riding adventures, including mountain biking, endurance, freeride and downhill rides. A single-sided clip mechanism lets you get your foot securely in place or quickly unclip when necessary. You can also choose to use the other side as a typical flat pedal if you know you need to unclip soon or you’re just getting started with clipless pedals. These mountain bike SPD pedals also come with an innovative grease renewal system. Instead of getting your hands dirty, simply inject the grease into the designated port. 5. Shimano Ultegra PD-R8000 Pedals Price: $146.99 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Pair only weighs 248 grams

Adjustable tension settings for clipping in and out

Extra-wide platform for stability and power transfer Cons: Some say they can be tough to clip into and out of

Not compatible with two-bolt SPD cleats

Slightly heavier than some competitors The Ultegra PD-R8000 Shimano pedals include SPD-SL cleats for three-bolt shoes, making them a practical choice for more experienced road cyclists. These Shimano SPD pedals are made with a lightweight yet durable carbon body, with a total weight of 248 grams for the pair. An extra-wide platform promotes stability and power transfer so that you can smash your PR’s, keep up with the local cycling group, or enjoy a smoother ride in general. These pedals also have a stainless steel body plate to help cut back on flex and pedal body wear. Adjustable tension settings ensure you’ll feel comfortable clipping in and out of these SPD pedals. These pedals have a single-sided binding and are specifically designed for road use. 6. iSSi Flip III Pedals Price: $100.00 Shop now at Competitive Cyclist Pros: Triple bearing system minimizes friction

Recommended for commuting, cross country riding and trail adventures

Four-degree float for a realistic road feel Cons: A bit heavy

Clipping into your desired side can take a bit longer

Not the most robust pedals for more demanding riding conditions Versatility is the hallmark feature of the Flip III pedals, as they feature a dual-sided design for flat or clipless riding. If you’re just heading out for a shorter ride or you’re not yet comfortable clipping in, the flat side is a safe choice. Four adjustable pins make it easier to lock the flats into place for a more secure ride. Alternatively, the clipless side works with two-bolt SPD shoes. A four-degree float ensures a realistic road feel and plenty of wiggle room for the trails. A triple bearing system ensures the pedals will last longer by minimizing friction. These SPD pedals are recommended for commuting, cross country riding and trail adventures. The pair weighs in at 493 grams. 7. Venzo Dual-Sided Platform & SPD Pedals Price: $45.00 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Large platform for maximum comfort

Works with all Shimano SPD mountain bike systems

Comes with SPD compatible cleats Cons: Won't work with spin bikes

Not for heavier mountain bike riding

A bit hefty compared with other pedals in this price range These dual-platform bike pedals are SPD compatible and will work on road, mountain and touring bikes. In fact, they’re also compatible with all Shimano SPD mountain bike systems. The platform measures 100 by 90 milimeters, which gives your feet ample support and power transfer as you ride. If you need to adjust the tension, simply adjust the screws on the side of the pedal. This pair of pedals has a total weight of 580 grams and comes with SPD compatible cleats. 8. Look Cycle X-Track Race Carbon Pedals Price: $130.00 Shop now at Competitive Cyclist Pros: Designed to easily shed mud

Best for cross country, cyclocross, gravel, off-road and commuting rides

Six-degree float is easier on the knees Cons: Not Look/Delta compatible

Some competitors are lighter weight

Higher tension release Don’t be afraid to get these Look carbon fiber pedals off-road, as they’re designed to get dirty with an open body design that easily sheds mud and other debris from your off-road rides. Even if a little bit of mud does get stuck on the pedals, the larger surface area means your cleats won’t get obstructed when it’s time to clip in and out. A double weather-resistant seal ensures the pedals will withstand races and training rides in more challenging weather conditions. Whether the pedals are covered in debris or not, dual-sided entry lets you easily clip in your shoes. The pair weighs in at 340 grams, which is pretty light for carbon fiber off-road pedals. A six-degree float delivers a realistic ride feel while keeping your knees happy. These pedals work with SPD-style cleats and are best for cross country, cyclocross, gravel, off-road and commuting rides. They’re also covered by a two-year warranty. 9. Crankbrothers Doubleshot 3 Hybrid Bike Pedals Price: $89.83 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Eight adjustable pins maximize power transfer for improved performance

Double-sealed system minimizes contamination

Diamond plate pads keep your feet from sliding as you ride Cons: On the heavier side

Can be tough to clip in

Takes awhile to fully break in If aggressive trail riding is your thing, you’ll want to set up these innovative hybrid pedals on your bike. One side is designed for clipping in with your two-bolt SPD shoes, while the other side is a flat pedal. The double-sided entry makes it easier to clip your feet into place as quickly as possible. Adverse riding conditions aren’t an issue, as the pedals feature a mud-shedding design that lets you lock in your shoes even if mud or other trail debris has accumulated on the pedals. An external seal joins the double-lipped seal from previous versions to further prevent contamination. Diamond plate pads keep your feet from sliding as you ride. These pedals are made with aluminum and have a wide 57 milimeter q-factor. The total weight is 403 grams per pair. Eight adjustable pins maximize power transfer for improved performance. These pedals come in several colors.

What Are the Best SPD Pedals for a Road Bike?

Virtually any SPD pedal will work on a road bike. If you're looking for maximum speed and performance, the SPD-SL pedal is a better choice. However, if you're just getting used to clipless pedals or you simply feel more comfortable using SPD pedals, go ahead and install them on your road bike. Once your pedals are in place, just remember to pair them with the appropriate cleats and shoes to complete the set.

If you're considering SPD pedals for your road bike, it's important to know that they tend to be heavier and bulkier than SPD-SL or Look/Delta sets. However, it's often easier to twist your feet out and clip them in when stopping or starting. Since the three-bolt system is more popular among road cyclists, you'll have fewer options when it comes to picking out the right cycling shoe. In some cases, a lighter weight mountain bike shoe could work.

Which Is Better: SPD or SPD-SL?

SPD and SPD-SL are popular types of clipless pedal systems for cyclists. If you're new to the sport or are looking for a way to pedal with more control and power, a clipless pedal system is a solid choice. Clipless pedals involve locking your feet into the pedal using a specific type of shoe and accompanying cleat.

Clipless pedals aren't just reserved for experienced cyclists, as there's a wide range of pedals to choose from depending on your comfort level. This type of pedal is most common among road and mountain bikers, but many commuters also appreciate the versatility of a clipless pedal system.

Despite have a similar name, the SPD-SL is actually quite different from an SPD pedal. According to Dedham Bike, SPD-SL pedals are best when you're looking to maximize efficiency and aerodynamics while keeping excess weight to a minimum.

According to The Bike Shack, SPD stands for Shimano Pedaling Dynamics. Nearly 80 percent of all pedals and shoes on the market today are SPD-compatible. The SPD pedal is a classic two-bolt system that's widely used in different settings. While SPD pedals and cleats tend to be especially prevalent in the world of mountain biking, they're often found on road and indoor cycling bikes. Shimano SPD pedals are particularly popular among mountain bikers, but there are plenty of other worthy brands to consider.

Compared to three-bolt Look/Delta cleat systems, the SPD is generally easier to clip into and out of, especially if you're coming up to a stoplight or a fallen branch on the trail. However, power transfer can be slightly reduced with an SPD pedal. If you're new to clipless pedals, SPD is the way to go.

The SL in SPD-SL stands for Super Light. The SPD-SL is a three-bolt cleat, similar to the Look/Delta, and it's made of plastic to reduce weight. All SPD cleats are made of metal, which makes them heftier but a bit more robust than the SPD-SL pedal. This type of cleat is generally used for road riding and racing. SPD-SL pedals provide better transfer but they can be much harder to walk around in off of the bike compared to SPD pedals.

What Is the Difference Between Clipless and SPD Pedals?

The term clipless pedals refers to a system of specific pedals and cleats. There are many different types of clipless pedals on the market, and SPD is one of them. Most clipless pedals are either SPD (two-bolt) or Look/Delta (three-bolt) compatible.

While SPD pedals are often used in mountain biking (especially the popular Shimano SPD pedals) as well as road cycling and spinning studios, the Look/Delta setup is most popular among road cyclists. Some indoor cycling studios, such as Peloton, have a Look/Delta setup, although two-bolt SPD pedals and cleats are more widely used for spinning.

