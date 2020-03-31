11 Best Indoor Cycling Shoes for Spinning

Whether you’re working out at home or in the studio, having the right pair of shoes is essential. To help you get the most power and performance out of your favorite indoor cycling bike, we’ve rounded up the best indoor cycling shoes for spin class or home workouts. Simply scroll down to start shopping or jump to the bottom of the page for more information about how to find the right indoor cycling shoe.
1. Tommaso Pista 100 (Women)Price: $89.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can be used indoors and outside
- Recommended for cyclists who are just learning to clip in
- Separate shoe bundle includes compatible SPD cleats that fit most spinning bikes
- Runs small
- Some competitors have stiffer soles
- Clips stick out when walking off the bike
The Pista 100 is a solid entry-level women’s indoor cycling shoe. If you’re looking for a versatile shoe that can be used both indoors and for rides outside, the Pista 100 is a practical choice.
The Pista 100 works just as well for those who are just learning to clip in as it does for more advanced cyclists seeking comfort and value. The shoe is compatible with two- and three-bolt cleats.
A stiff fiberglass sole boosts power transfer, so you can crush those power numbers with every session. This shoe also has a three-strap adjustment system for a more personalized fit. Low-profile Velcro straps keep your feet securely in place without adding bulk.
Looking for a shoe that includes compatible cleats? Check out the Tommaso Pista Women’s Spin Class Ready Cycling Shoe Bundle. These SPD cleats are designed specifically for spinning (although they’re not Peloton compatible).
2. TIEM Slipstream (Women)Price: $130.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Specifically designed for studio and home spinning workouts
- Sneaker-like design means you don't have to worry about changing shoes after class
- Recessed cleats for easier walking off the bike
- Won't work with three-bolt cleats
- Runs a bit big
- Not for outdoor use
TIEM makes a variety of studio-oriented shoes that are designed for maximum efficiency during spinning workouts. Not only do these TIEM shoes get the job done during class or home workouts, they’re also stylish enough that you won’t have to worry about swapping them out for that post-workout coffee or lunch date.
The cleats are recessed so that you can easily walk around off the bike. The Slipstream features a breathable mesh design with a single strap to lock your feet in place.
If you’re tired of dealing with stiff and unforgiving cycling shoes, you’ll appreciate the sneaker-like slip-on design of these spinning shoes. The shoes come in a wide range of colors and are SPD compatible.
3. Shimano SH-RP1 (Unisex)Price: $78.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compatible with two- and three-bolt cleats
- Designed for indoor and outdoor rides
- Secure hook and loop closure design
- Runs a bit small
- Requires an adapter for SPD cleats
- Only comes in one color
This indoor cycling shoe is compatible with two- and three-bolt cleats, making it a versatile addition to any studio or home cycling workout. Some indoor cycling shoes aren’t designed for outdoor use, but you can take this Shimano cycling shoe out on your favorite road or trail rides.
Reflective detailing on the heel makes you more visible to others when you’re riding outside. Two adjustable straps with a hook and loop closure design keep feet secure, whether you’re standing or sprinting. A lightweight nylon sole provides ample support without weighing you down.
4. Venzo Road & Spinning Shoes (Unisex)Price: $99.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Adjustable floating resistance
- Fast-drying breathable mesh material
- Cleats have a nine-degree float for more natural movement
- Only comes in one color
- Doesn't have a dial fit system for micro adjustments
- Runs a bit wide for narrow feet
This budget-friendly indoor cycling shoe is compatible with a wide range of cleats, including Look Delta and SPD. If you’re a Peloton fan, you can use this shoe with your bike. This bundle deal features the shoes and accompanying clips, so you don’t have to worry about hunting them down separately.
Fast-drying breathable mesh material keeps your feet from getting too hot and sweaty, whether you’re pushing your limits during spin class or heading out for a weekend club ride. These cleats have a nine-degree float, so you won’t feel as though your shoes are clamped into place as you ride.
Adjustable floating resistance ensures your movements won’t feel restricted. The shoes feature a low-cut design along with a removable sock liner.
5. Pearl iZumi Vesta Studio (Women)Price: $125.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Recessed cleat design that's easy to walk in
- Designed for maximum comfort on and off the bike
- Stiff enough for optimal pedaling
- Runs a bit wide
- Not compatible with three-bolt cleats
- Limited to indoor use
You don’t have to worry about bringing an extra pair of shoes along for your post-workout coffee or lunch date, as the Vesta features a recessed cleat design that’s easy to walk in. The shoe has a blend of stiffness and flexibility in the toe for optimal performance on the bike and comfortable walking off the bike.
A mesh forefoot helps keep your feet as cool as possible, even during the most intense sprint intervals. A single strap allows you to quickly put the shoe on and remove it when the workout is over. This shoe is compatible with two-bolt SPD cleats.
6. Fizik Tempo Overcurve R5 (Unisex)Price: $86.73Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Micro-adjustable dial closure
- Available in many colors
- Ideal for all road rides
- Not compatible with two-bolt SPD cleats
- Runs a bit wide for narrow feet
- Could use more ventilation
The Fizik R5 comes in two styles: Overcurve, which features a form-fitting staggered collar, and the Powerstrap, which has a unique ribbon-like Velcro closure system for extra security as you ride.
Both versions feature a durable carbon-reinforced nylon outsole. The Overcurve features a Boa IP1 dial system so that you can make micro-adjustments as needed for a more comfortable and secure fit.
Both shoes are designed in Italy and are compatible with three-bolt cleats.
7. Louis Garneau Ruby II (Women)Price: $164.95Pros:
Cons:
- Material stretches enough to accommodate B to D+ foot widths
- Integrated heel cups hold feet in place
- Compatible with two- and three-bolt cleats
- Long tongue can rub against skin
- Not the best choice for cyclists with narrow feet
- Sole could be stiffer
An integrated comfort zone, complete with Spandex, gives this shoe more stretch than your average cycling shoe. The result is an indoor cycling shoe for wider feet that can accommodate B to D+ foot widths. You can use the Ruby II with two- and three-bolt cleats.
In addition to giving your feet more room to expand on rides, the material also boosts arch support and power transfer so you can rock every ride. A combined Boa fastening system, complete with a hook and loop strap closure, ensures a more secure fit.
If you’re tired of feeling like your heels are slipping out with every upstroke, you’ll appreciate the integrated heel cup to keep heels locked in place. Mesh panels allow for breathability during rides, while the stiff fiberglass and nylon sole keeps feet stable whether you’re sitting or standing.
8. Pearl iZumi Select Road v5 Studio (Men and Women)Price: $110.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Available in men's and women's versions
- Synthetic sole and collar lining for added comfort
- Anti-microbial upper keeps odor-causing fungus and bacteria at bay
- Not three-bolt compatible
- Each version only comes in one color
- Cleats aren't recessed
The Select Road v5 Studio caters to those whose feet tend to get hot and sweaty during indoor workouts. This indoor cycling shoe is specifically engineered with maximum ventilation, along with plenty of breathable materials for optimal temperature regulation.
Highlights include an anti-microbial upper that’s designed to keep odor-causing fungus and bacteria at bay, along with an anti-microbial sock liner. The lasting board has extra ventilation to promote airflow.
This shoe features a synthetic sole along with a synthetic collar lining for added comfort. The Select Road v5 is SPD (two-bolt) compatible.
Looking for the women’s version? Check out the women-specific Select Road v5 Cycling Shoe. This shoe is also designed for maximum ventilation in an indoor cycling environment and is SPD compatible.
9. Giro Rev (Men)Price: $99.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rubber tread provides traction off the bike
- Multi-strap closure allows for quick and easy adjustments
- Breathable mesh upper helps to keep feet cool
- Only comes in one color
- Won't work with three-bolt systems
- Lacks a dial for microscopic adjustments
A three-strap adjustment system makes it easier to find the fit that’s most comfortable for you, whether you’re powering through a challenging spinning workout or are chasing a PR outside.
A sturdy nylon sole helps drive every possible ounce of power to the pedals, while rubber tread provides the traction you need to avoid slipping on slick surfaces. An EVA footbed provides moderate arch support, while the breathable mesh upper helps to keep your feet as cool as possible.
You can use this shoe with virtually any two-bolt system, including SPD and Crank Brothers.
10. Five Ten Hellcat (Women)Price: $150.00Pros:
Cons:
- Lace and hook-latch closure systems provide extra security
- Breathable leather upper helps with temperature regulation
- Upper is made with a leather and synthetic blend
- Limited color options
- Not very lightweight
- Won't work with three-bolt pedals
If you prefer platform pedals or you’re simply not sure yet whether you’ll want to make the switch to a clipless design in the future, the Five Ten Hellcat has a sticky rubber surface for better traction and control during platform pedal riding sessions.
You can also grow into these shoes if you want to start experimenting with clipless pedals over time, as they’re compatible with two-bolt cleats. An EVA midsole provides lightweight yet sturdy cushioning, while the breathable leather upper blends style and functionality while keeping your feet from getting too warm.
A lace closure system helps lock your feet into place, while a hook and loop closure adds an extra element of security.
11. Gavin Road Bike Mesh Cycling Shoe (Unisex)Price: $64.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy on/off hook and loop straps
- Molded heel cup keeps heels from sliding
- Durable fiberglass nylon sole
- Only comes in one color
- Runs small
- Doesn't have recessed cleats
Many indoor cycling shoes are compatible with either two- or three-bolt cleats, but this Gavin shoe is compatible with both, including Peloton bikes. You can use this versatile indoor cycling shoe with virtually any type of cleat, such as SPD, SPD-SL, Look Keo and Look Delta.
The shoes are equally suited for indoor and outdoor rides thanks to a durable fiberglass nylon sole and a quick-drying perforated insole. Hook and loop straps allow for easy on/off, while the molded heel cup keeps heels from sliding.
How Do I Choose the Best Indoor Cycling Shoes?
If you already have an indoor cycling bike at home or you want to get shoes that are compatible with your favorite bike at the local spinning studio, you'll want to pick shoes that will work with your bike pedals. For example, some bikes only have toe cages, so you won't be able to clip in with your indoor cycling shoes unless you swap out the pedals.
Also, some indoor cycling shoes are only compatible with a certain type of cleat. Unless your bike has double-sided pedals or you plan to swap them out, you'll need shoes that will match the existing pedals. Keep reading to find out more about which types of cleats you'll need for your shoes.
If you're buying your first pair of shoes, you'll want to measure your feet to find shoes that fit properly. According to Livestrong.com, it's best to wait until later in the day to take measurements, as your feet are generally the largest at this time of day. Also, cycling shoes don't tend to stretch out as much as some of your other athletic shoes might, so you'll want to go with shoes that don't feel too tight out of the box.
Finding the best indoor cycling shoe can feel like quite a journey. Check out the following video from Global Cycling Network (GCN) for a more detailed overview of how to find the best indoor cycling shoes: How To Choose The Right Cycling Shoes - A Buyer's Guide.
Which Type of Cleats Do I Need for My Shoes?
The type of cleat you need for your shoes depends on both the shoe and pedal. Certain shoes and pedals can accept more than one type of cleat, but others are only compatible with a single type. For example, some pedals support SPD shoes on one side and Look/Delta on the other, while others only work with SPD or Look/Delta cleats.
Picking the right cleats for your indoor cycling shoes can be a dizzying task, especially if you're new to the world of indoor cycling. We've summarized the most popular types of cleats, along with typical uses for most cleat types.
SPD cleats feature a two-hole design and are most commonly found on road and mountain bike shoes. While SPD pedals are popular for their versatility, SPD-SL pedals have a three-hole design and are designed more for road riding and racing. The Look/Delta pedals also have a three-hole design and tend to be especially popular among cycling studios. Many cycling studios have dual-sided pedals that allow you to ride with two-hole or three-hole cleats, so you don't have to buy a separate pair of shoes.
Which Are the Best Men's Spinning Shoes?
Our list contains more women's spinning shoes than indoor cycling shoes for men, but you can still find plenty of options. Some of our favorites include the Fizik R5, which is compatible with three-bolt road cleats and works just as well for serious road cycling, and the Shimano SH-RP1, which features a lightweight yet durable sole and is SPD and SPD-L compatible.
Which Are the Best Women's Spinning Shoes?
There's a large number of spin shoes for women, with plenty of variations in style and function. For example, if you're only planning on wearing the shoes for spinning workouts, consider the studio-oriented Tiem Slipstream or the Vesta Studio from Pearl iZumi. The Five Ten Hellcat is a highly versatile shoe with enough stickiness to get a firm grip on flat pedals along with two-bolt cleat compatibility.
