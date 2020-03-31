11 Best Indoor Cycling Shoes for Spinning

Whether you’re working out at home or in the studio, having the right pair of shoes is essential. To help you get the most power and performance out of your favorite indoor cycling bike , we’ve rounded up the best indoor cycling shoes for spin class or home workouts. Simply scroll down to start shopping or jump to the bottom of the page for more information about how to find the right indoor cycling shoe.

Our Unbiased Reviews

How Do I Choose the Best Indoor Cycling Shoes?

If you already have an indoor cycling bike at home or you want to get shoes that are compatible with your favorite bike at the local spinning studio, you'll want to pick shoes that will work with your bike pedals. For example, some bikes only have toe cages, so you won't be able to clip in with your indoor cycling shoes unless you swap out the pedals.

Also, some indoor cycling shoes are only compatible with a certain type of cleat. Unless your bike has double-sided pedals or you plan to swap them out, you'll need shoes that will match the existing pedals. Keep reading to find out more about which types of cleats you'll need for your shoes.

If you're buying your first pair of shoes, you'll want to measure your feet to find shoes that fit properly. According to Livestrong.com, it's best to wait until later in the day to take measurements, as your feet are generally the largest at this time of day. Also, cycling shoes don't tend to stretch out as much as some of your other athletic shoes might, so you'll want to go with shoes that don't feel too tight out of the box.

Finding the best indoor cycling shoe can feel like quite a journey. Check out the following video from Global Cycling Network (GCN) for a more detailed overview of how to find the best indoor cycling shoes: How To Choose The Right Cycling Shoes - A Buyer's Guide.

Which Type of Cleats Do I Need for My Shoes?

The type of cleat you need for your shoes depends on both the shoe and pedal. Certain shoes and pedals can accept more than one type of cleat, but others are only compatible with a single type. For example, some pedals support SPD shoes on one side and Look/Delta on the other, while others only work with SPD or Look/Delta cleats.

Picking the right cleats for your indoor cycling shoes can be a dizzying task, especially if you're new to the world of indoor cycling. We've summarized the most popular types of cleats, along with typical uses for most cleat types.

SPD cleats feature a two-hole design and are most commonly found on road and mountain bike shoes. While SPD pedals are popular for their versatility, SPD-SL pedals have a three-hole design and are designed more for road riding and racing. The Look/Delta pedals also have a three-hole design and tend to be especially popular among cycling studios. Many cycling studios have dual-sided pedals that allow you to ride with two-hole or three-hole cleats, so you don't have to buy a separate pair of shoes.

Which Are the Best Men's Spinning Shoes?

Our list contains more women's spinning shoes than indoor cycling shoes for men, but you can still find plenty of options. Some of our favorites include the Fizik R5, which is compatible with three-bolt road cleats and works just as well for serious road cycling, and the Shimano SH-RP1, which features a lightweight yet durable sole and is SPD and SPD-L compatible.

Which Are the Best Women's Spinning Shoes?

There's a large number of spin shoes for women, with plenty of variations in style and function. For example, if you're only planning on wearing the shoes for spinning workouts, consider the studio-oriented Tiem Slipstream or the Vesta Studio from Pearl iZumi. The Five Ten Hellcat is a highly versatile shoe with enough stickiness to get a firm grip on flat pedals along with two-bolt cleat compatibility.

See Also: