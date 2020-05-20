Former Coach Hints at Intriguing Position for Chicago Bears’ Ledarius Mack

Ledarius Mack will have an opportunity to earn a spot on the Chicago Bears‘ roster this upcoming season, where he would play alongside his All-Pro brother Khalil. His role, at least at first, would be on special teams, but it’s quite possible that if he makes the squad, he could see that role expand.

Lance Leipold, who coached the younger Mack for two seasons at Buffalo, told

“The thing we talked about with him and his father was, ‘Hey, that name might help bring you in the room, but everything you’re gonna earn here will be based on what you do,’” Leipold told Leiser. “And he embraced that. He became a captain. He’s not a captain because he’s Khalil’s brother. He’s a captain because he’s well respected because of how he goes about it. So I would never bet against him.”

What if Mack were to make the Bears’ roster? Which position would he play? Leipold revealed one surprising position multiple teams inquired about the younger Mack playing.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Ledarius Mack: Traditional Linebacker or … Fullback?

Leipold noted that Mack’s size may make some balk, but it just likely means he won’t be an edge rusher like his brother. “His size probably held him back from being drafted, but you see the work ethic, the effort and all those things he brought to our program,” Leipold said. “He just kept getting better. I know the NFL is not necessarily into developing players, but he has not come close to reaching his ceiling yet — and he has the drive and the work ethic to achieve that.”

Nagy has used fullbacks sparingly in the past, usually just to block, but it has been suggested putting more emphasis on the fullback position could give his offense a boost. He has also shown a willingness to utilize defensive players on offense at times, calling a touchdown play to Akiem Hicks while also bringing Mack in as a decoy on a different play.

If Mack is closer to 6-0 and 230-235 pounds, he’d be the perfect size for a fullback. Kyle Juszczyk is 6-1, 235, and Derek Watt is 6-2, 234. It’s a long shot, but so is Mack himself.

Leipold on Mack: ‘Don’t Count a Mack Out’

Bears fans and media analysts alike may find it difficult not to compare Ledarius to Khalil, but those who have watched the younger Mack closely think he’s ready to come into his own in a big way.

“They always want to compare him to his brother. He’s not his brother. Hopefully everybody in Chicago knows that. And that’s tough shoes to fill for the kid. But he’s athletic and he’s a hard worker. Special teams is the way he can make the team, but he’s got potential beyond that,” analyst Rene Ingoglia, who covered Buffalo games for ESPN, said about Mack. What that potential turns out to be remains to be seen, but Bears fans cannot wait to see it, whatever it is.

His former coach also has some words of advice for anyone doubting him:

“Here’s the one thing I learned pretty quickly with him: Don’t ever count Ledarius out,” Leipold said. “Don’t count a Mack out. From meeting their father, Sandy, there is a drive and work ethic and humility that I haven’t seen in 30 years of coaching. There’s just something about them.”

READ NEXT: Kyle Long Gives Mitch Trubisky Some Fiery, Fatherly Advice