Ledarius Mack Reveals Role With Bears, Shares Advice From Brother Khalil

The Chicago Bears made one of the more intriguing signings in recent weeks when they inked defensive end Ledarius Mack during the flurry of undrafted free agency signings after the NFL Draft last week. The younger brother of All-Pro linebacker Khalil Mack, Ledarius played his college ball at the University of Buffalo and was one of 11 UDFAs the Bears picked up.

In an Instagram chat with ABC Sports Chicago’s Dionne Miller, the younger Mack shared some interesting tidbits about what his role will be with the Bears, as well as what his older brother has told him about Chicago sports fans.

Ledarius Mack on Playing for the Bears: ‘I Feel Like it Was Destined’

When Miller asked him about what it felt like to join his big brother on an NFL team, Mack said he was blown away by it all, and he noted it almost felt prophetic. “I feel like it was just destined at this point,” Mack said about heading to Chicago. He’s also not concerned about comparing his game to his brother’s game right now either. He’s simply focused on grinding it out and making a name for himself.

“I don’t think about comparisons or anything; I just think about taking advantage of the opportunities that are presented to me,” Ledarius said. When Miller asked him how his game was different than Khalil’s, Ledarius cited his versatility. “I’m real versatile with my game; I could be a finesse guy, I can be a hard-nosed guy, doesn’t really matter. Depends on the down and distance, honestly.”

He also admitted to particularly enjoying getting to the quarterback. “You stop the quarterback, you’re stopping everything,” he said. Ledarius also revealed what role he would be playing on this Bears team, as well as what his brother Khalil has been encouraging him to do.

Khalil Mack is Pushing His Brother Harder Than Ever

Ledarius, who will be living with his older brother throughout training camp at least, said he and Khalil have been working out together along with several other Bears players, and he noted his older brother has been pushing him in his workouts, advising him to work harder than he ever has before.

“He’s been working me and working me and working me,” the younger Mack said with a grin. “He’s definitely pushing me past certain points.”

The younger Mack also said his role would be on special teams, at least for now. “Definitely gonna be a special teams guy. That’s gonna be my role. I’m just gonna embrace that,” Mack said. He also noted Khalil has kept him informed about what to expect in Chicago, telling his little brother that Bears fans are “the most loyal” fans in the game.

Ledarius also mentioned that he and Khalil have never played together before, so that experience would be special in and of itself. But he’s also ready to make a name for himself. “I’m just getting started,” he said. “The sky’s the limit.”

Miller’s interview with Ledarius can be seen below:

