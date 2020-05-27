Simulator Forecasts Chiefs’ Super Bowl LV Chances

The Kansas City Chiefs have only been Super Bowl LIV champs for nearly four months, but one network is already looking ahead at their odds of taking home the Lombardi two years in a row. According to ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) for their title defense campaign, Andy Reid’s men have a 21% chance to lift the coveted trophy in Super Bowl LV next February in Tampa Bay, the highest across any team in the NFL.

Second in line are AFC rivals the Baltimore Ravens with 17%, followed by Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints at 13% and the San Francisco 49ers at 12%. The Dallas Cowboys round out the top five with a 5% probability.

ESPN writes: “After quarterback Patrick Mahomes put in another strong season and led the Chiefs to the Lombardi trophy last season, Kansas City’s offense is as sure a bet to be elite as you can have in the NFL. Because offense is more predictable from year to year relative to defense, the model has confidence that the Chiefs will be one of the best teams — if not the best team — in the league this season.”

Since ESPN started the FPI in 2015, Kansas City’s percentage marks the the second-largest preseason favorite, trailing only the 2017 New England Patriots (32%).

Mahomes Reveals His Favorite Super Bowl LIV Memory

ESPN might be looking ahead, but Mahomes is still reveling in this year’s victory. Number 15 spoke with Pittsburgh Steelers legend Troy Polamalu on Instagram Live recently and disclosed what moment he’ll never forget from that historic game.

I think my favorite memory was, honestly, after the game — right after the game. I mean, obviously there were so many big plays that happened. But getting to go to Coach Reid and celebrate with him — you could see the emotion and all of that hard work paying off. And he and his family were already on the field. Just taking in that moment right there, I think that is the memory that will last with me forever. Hopefully, we’ll get a few more of those memories.

Mahomes and Reid have formed quite the relationship since Kansas City selected the 24-year-old 10th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. Since then, the former Texas Tech Red Raider has emerged as the league’s most sought-after player, with the Chiefs expected to shell out a sizable amount to make him the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history.

Is Mahomes the Closest Thing to Michael Jordan?

Football fans know Mahomes is the real deal, but is he someone worth comparing to one of the greatest, if arguably the greatest, of all time Michael Jordan? Good Morning Football” commentator Peter Schrager seems to think so. Check out what he had to say:

"I know this isn't going to be popular, but I believe @PatrickMahomes is the closest thing the NFL has to Michael Jordan…" — @PSchrags And here are his 5 reasons why. @ArrowheadPride pic.twitter.com/c1ifkpicCS — GMFB (@gmfb) May 19, 2020

Seeing as Schrager made this comparison during episodes nine and ten of ESPN docuseries “The Last Dance,” it left many to chime in. Mahomes’ peers did, and it seems as though the rising legend agrees.

What I was thinking exactly! https://t.co/CqchlSOKse — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 18, 2020

@PatrickMahomes I’m watching the #TheLastDance .. What you think about going back to back? 🏆🏆 — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) May 18, 2020

