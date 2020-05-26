Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Reveals His Favorite Memory From Super Bowl LIV

Kansas City Chiefs fans all have their moment from their historic Super Bowl LIV win on February 2. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, during an Instagram Live session with retired Pittsburgh Steelers star Troy Polamalu, revealed his. Surprisingly, it’s not when the 24-year-old lifted the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in his already-storied NFL career.

Via The Chiefs Wire: “I think my favorite memory was, honestly, after the game — right after the game. I mean, obviously there were so many big plays that happened. But getting to go to Coach Reid and celebrate with him — you could see the emotion and all of that hard work paying off. And he and his family were already on the field. Just taking in that moment right there, I think that is the memory that will last with me forever. Hopefully, we’ll get a few more of those memories.”

Check out the full conversation between the two legends on YouTube:

Patrick Mahomes Goes Live On Instagram and Talks Football With Troy Polamalu!The Great Troy Polamalu joined Patrick Mahome's Instagram live to discuss Football, how it feels to win a Super Bowl and much more! 2020-05-20T23:30:21Z

After one previous Super Bowl appearance during his time with the Philadelphia Eagles and the effort to get to another, this win for Reid has been a long time coming. Number 15 certainly understands not only the hard work Coach Reid put in to carry this team to their first world championship in 50 years, but also just how solid their relationship has become after just a few seasons together.

Chiefs CEO Confirms When Extension Talks Will Begin

Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt is determined to make keep Mahomes in the red and white for life. After exercising their fifth-year-option on the Texas Tech product, looks like Kansas City’s front office has solidified when contract extension talks will officially begin.

Discussing the matter on a Facebook Live event with Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan Thursday, Hunt is certain both sides will come to a conclusion ahead of their title defense campaign this fall.

“The negotiations are something we’ll be getting into this summer,” Hunt explained. “But what he has said and what we’ve said, both sides is, he wants to be a Kansas City Chief for life, and that’s our mentality as well. We want him to play his entire career in Kansas City, and that’s what we’re going to be shooting for.”

Hunt also went on to discuss Mahomes’ impressive leadership skills on and off the field, which would certainly make him deserving of becoming the highest-paid quarterback in league history.

In terms of special qualities, the thing that really struck me in 2018, the first year that he became a full-time starter for us, was his leadership ability. We knew he had these special physical gifts. We had seen him on the practice field. We’d seen the no-look throws. We had seen the 70-yard bombs, all that stuff – I’m not sure we had seen the left-handed throw but maybe. But anyhow, we knew we had that. But the pleasant surprise was what a great leader he was at age 23. An NFL locker room is a very difficult place to come into as a young player and lead, but it was very evident that the entire team was looking up to him in his first year as a starter – and of course that carried over into this past season. He has a tremendous amount of humility going back to what I said about leadership qualities. So he’s very humble on one hand and very competitive on the other and his teammates all respect him and want to play for him and with him.

READ NEXT: Chiefs Plan to Expand Pro-Bowl Punt Returner’s Role as Pass-Catcher