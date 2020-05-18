Conor McGregor Rewatched Megafight: ‘Excited for Part 2!’

UFC superstar Conor McGregor revealed via social media on Monday that he recently rewatched one of his megafights and that he’s excited about his chances in the potential rematch against boxing’s Floyd Mayweather Jr.

McGregor tweeted, “It was a great contest, just watched it back! Early rounds all mine, and even later rounds when legs where gone, I still outlanded him. I received my credit from many notable names in the boxing world, which I was thankful for. None more so than from Mike [Tyson]. Excited for part 2.”

Tyson, the former heavyweight boxing champ to which McGregor is referring to in his post, recently expressed sincere amazement that the UFC star had given Mayweather such a tough time in their boxing match three years ago.

“Listen, he never really had a boxing match in his life. … He went 10 rounds with the greatest fighter of the last 100 years in boxing,” Tyson said.

Mayweather Stopped McGregor via TKO in Superfight Spectacle

McGregor lost via 10th-round stoppage to Mayweather in a boxing match in August 2017.

Despite having never competed as a professional boxer prior to that fight, McGregor enjoyed a solid start in the contest against the undefeated Mayweather and made it all the way to the 10th round before Mayweather ultimately stopped him.

Additionally, McGregor managed to land more punches on Mayweather than boxing Manny Pacquiao did in 2015 according to CompuBox.

As noted by Mlive, McGregor connected on 26% of his punches (111 of 430), while Manny Pacquiao landed just 19% (89 of 429).

While there were wide varieties of opinions before and after “The Money Fight”, most would probably agree McGregor performed better than expected against the boxing’s best champion of the era.

In fact, some combat sports notables, including former UFC fighter and current ESPN analyst Chael Sonnen, believe McGregor was winning the fight when Mayweather scored the late stoppage.

Of course, many others believe Mayweather was just fooling around for most of the fight until he finally decided to get McGregor out of there. Mayweather later confirmed that basic premise.

Regardless, the two superstars could be headed back to a superfight rematch to settle the score.

McGregor Expects to Win Massive Superfight Rematch

McGregor believes he’ll get his chance to fight Mayweather again soon. The 31-year-old called the rematch “inevitable” as recently as last week and seems to believe Mayweather vs. McGregor 2 will happen despite the 43-year-old Mayweather being retired.

On top of that, Mayweather has consistently left the door open for another crossover spectacle against McGregor, or maybe even the Irishman’s chief UFC rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, so long as the American is paid what he thinks he’s worth.

But McGregor’s excellent striking ability, his ability to sell pay-per-views like no other UFC fighter in history, as well as the solid work he did against Mayweather in the first fight, make Mayweather vs. McGregor 2 way more likely to happen than Mayweather against any other UFC star.

And if McGregor can score the rematch against Mayweather, the UFC’s biggest star totally expects to be the victor this time around.

