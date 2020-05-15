Conor McGregor Swears to Mike Tyson: ‘I Promise My Life On It’

UFC superstar Conor McGregor made a bold promise to Mike Tyson on Thursday via social media in response to some serious praise the former heavyweight champion offered about McGregor’s performance against Floyd Mayweather Jr. back in 2017.

In short, McGregor promised he would defeat Mayweather in the “inevitable rematch” against the 50-0 retired boxing champion.

“Thank you Mike, and just know that for the inevitable rematch, with the knowledge I now hold of Floyd’s style, plus under the tutelage of my old school boxing coach, I will crack the puzzle, and I will beat Floyd. I promise my life on it. It is great to see you back Iron Mike,” McGregor posted via social media.

In the video of Tyson speaking about the fight, which is a short clip from the 53-year-old’s podcast “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson”, the two-time heavyweight champion lavished praise on both McGregor and Mayweather.

“Listen, he never really had a boxing match in his life… He went 10 rounds with the greatest fighter of the last 100 years in boxing,” Tyson said.

Tyson expresses sincere amazement that McGregor gave Mayweather such a tough fight.

Mayweather vs. McGregor 2?

Mayweather defeated McGregor via 10th-round stoppage in August 2017 in a crossover megafight between boxing’s best fighter and MMA’s biggest star. The two fought under boxing rules, so Mayweather had a clear advantage.

Still, McGregor performed admirably in the fight until he seemed to tire. That’s when Mayweather took over the fight and ultimately scored the knockout.

While Mayweather has since retired from combat sports and said as recently as last week that he intends on remaining that way, McGregor has always said he expects a rematch against Mayweather to happen sometime down the line.

Moreover, Mayweather left the door open for such an event to happen again even in his latest retirement confirmation.

“If I see an opportunity where I can entertain and have a little fun and make $600 million, why not?” Mayweather said.

Mayweather had previously demanded that same figure to face either McGregor or Nurmagomedov in another crossover boxing match, so it seems he might seriously be considering giving McGregor another shot.

Mayweather Hurled Casual Shade at McGregor Last Week

Last week, Mayweather casually hurled some shade at McGregor’s boxing ability.

In that exclusive interview with Fight Hype, Mayweather revealed he would no longer consider taking fights against other professional boxers because it would be too risky but that he would consider fighting an MMA fighter like McGregor again.

Those comments, along with his stunning admission earlier this year that he didn’t seriously train for the first fight, suggest Mayweather doesn’t take McGregor’s boxing skills all that seriously.

“Even if we did [McGregor] again, it’s entertainment and business,” Mayweather said. “Once again, I’ll say it again: I’m not boxing no boxers at all. None. I’m done.”

