Floyd Mayweather’s Huge Demand for McGregor and Khabib Fights

Floyd Mayweather Jr. named his price tag for facing either Conor McGregor or Khabib Nurmagomedov in another crossover boxing superfight, and it’s a steep one. According to Mirror, Mayweather spoke at an event at London’s York Hall and revealed the boxing champ was after a huge sum of money for facing either man.

“For myself, the number is $600 million,” Mayweather said. “If I’m going to go out there and risk it, it’d have to be worth it.”

Mayweather, 43, hasn’t fought inside a boxing ring since he defeated Conor McGregor via tenth-round stoppage in one of the best-selling boxing events in pay-per-view history. Mayweather also scored a first-round knockout against kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition bout in Japan in December 2018, but that one didn’t go on either fighter’s record.

But Mayweather revealed his next potential opponent would either be McGregor or Nurmagomedov.

“Like we talked about on social media, there’s two names right now,” Mayweather said. “We talked about the Conor McGregor fight, we talked about the Khabib fight.”

Mayweather Focused on UFC Stars Only

Mayweather revealed he wasn’t interested in returning to boxing for anything other than special attraction bouts against the likes of stalwart UFC superstars McGregor and Nurmagomedov.

“In the boxing world as of right now, it doesn’t make sense for me to fight any ordinary fighter,” Mayweather said. “I’m a businessman. The Conor McGregor fight made sense. If it makes money, it makes sense.”

Curiously, Mayweather’s main rival (at least from a historical perspective) Manny Pacquiao wasn’t revealed to be one of the names that Mayweather was considering for a potential comeback bout in 2020. Mayweather defeated Pacquiao via unanimous decision in 2015, but many people thought the two fighters would compete in a rematch eventually.

Pacquiao, 41, is currently the WBA welterweight champion. Does the popular eight-division world titleholder not meet Mayweather’s criteria? That doesn’t seem to be the case.

“I don’t fight fighters or compete against competitors that only have cities behind them,” Mayweather said. “If I’m going to fight you, you have to have a whole country behind you.”

Additionally, Pacquiao is one of the biggest superstars in the sports world, a global icon and arguably the national treasure of the Philippines. Regardless, it appears Mayweather is only focused on boxing UFC stars McGregor and Khabib over entertaining any ideas about Mayweather vs. Pacquiao 2.

Why McGregor Makes Sense Over Nurmagomedov

Of those two choices, it would seem like McGregor is the better and more likely option over Nurmagomedov. After all, the first Mayweather vs. McGregor fight was already a proven hit at the box office, and there remains no bigger superstar in the UFC today than the 31-year-old Irishman.

Additionally, Mayweather vs. McGregor was a wildly fun spectacle that captured the attention of the entire sporting world. The actual fight wasn’t all that bad either, and McGregor’s expert striking would make more sense to pit against Mayweather in a rematch than Nurmagomedov’s less effective stand-up game.

“The first fight was entertaining,” Mayweather said. “It’s an entertainment business.”

