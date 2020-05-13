Dan Quinn Shares New Roles for Charles Harris, John Cominsky in 2020

Despite limitations due to the coronavirus outbreak, Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn continues to talk to the media while in quarantine.

With Vic Beasley, Jack Crawford, and Adrian Clayborn out of the mix, Quinn is looking to fill the holes left behind on the defensive line.

Earlier in this month, the Falcons traded for Dolphins edge rusher Charles Harris in order to add some depth on the d-line. Quinn also said he has bigger plans for 2019 rookie, John Cominsky.

Quinn explained to Falcons’ beat reporter Kelsey Conway and Will McFadden the roles he has planned for Harris and Cominsky in 2020.

Cominkys’s Role

The Falcons traded up in the fourth round in the 2019 draft to snag Cominsky in hopes he would add some fire to the defensive line. He only played 100 snaps last season, but this year he’ll be seeing the field a lot more.

Quinn told Conway that Comnisky will be more versatile and play defensive end on early downs and switch to the interior in passing situations to play defensive tackle in their nickel package.

Dan Quinn said John Cominsky will move inside and play DT in the nickel package. #Falcons — Kelsey Conway (@FalconsKelsey) May 12, 2020

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

“[In our] base package we’re going to keep him at defensive end and then we do want to see him work some inside, we did that some last year and that was part of his progression,” Quinn told the local media on Tuesday. “First and second downs [he will play] defensive end and then on some third down scenarios, definitely work him inside.”

It’s uncertain as to whether or not he’ll play a starting role. The Falcons have Steven Means, Takk McKinley, and most recently added rookie Marlon Davidson, so depending on how it all plays out Cominsky good be in the rotation.

Harris’ Role

The Falcons traded their 2021 seventh-round pick for former Dolphins defensive end Charles Harris. The 6-foot-3, 252-pound defensive end was considered one of the top prospects in the 2017 draft class. Several mock drafts that year had Harris pegged to the Falcons, but Miami picked him as their first pick.

Coming to Atlanta, Quinn will keep Harris at his original position to add some pass rushing gas as a defensive end.

Dan Quinn says they expect Charles Harris to be a part of their defensive line rotation this season, specifically at defensive end. #Falcons — William McFadden (@willmcfadden) May 12, 2020

Harris will also play in the rotation this season unless all goes well.

Harris’ Not-So-Good Stats

As I said, Harris was a top prospect coming into the 2017 NFL draft, but he hasn’t performed up to his high expectations once he entered the league.

Over the past three years in the NFL, Harris has played in 41 games with eight starts. So far, Harris has recorded 61 tackles, 23 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for a loss, and 3.5 sacks.

His stats might seem to be incredibly disappointing, but the Falcons have a plan and Quinn sees something in him. And for what its worth, he was only a part-time player on a Miami team that wasn’t the best at rushing the passer as a team.

Harris will get another chance in Atlanta, so let’s hope the coaching staff can turn him around and prove the haters wrong.

READ NEXT: Falcons Discuss Joint Practices With Dolphins, Bills