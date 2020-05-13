Former Eagles Great Shares ‘Worst Decision’ of His Life

LeSean McCoy has had a boatload of regrets during his prolific 11-year NFL career. But spoiling one of the best superhero movies? Well, that was the worst.

McCoy, the Eagles’ all-time leading rusher with 6,792 yards, recently appeared on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” show and wanted to set the record straight. That time he revealed the ending of “Avengers: Endgame” — exact date: April 26, 2019 — was the “worst decision” of his entire life.

“That was the worst decision of my life. I tweeted it, just having fun,” McCoy told co-host Kyle Brandt. “But I didn’t know the reaction of the people. I didn’t know that. If I knew that, I would have never tweeted that. I didn’t know that people really got into cartoons like that. I apologize. It was terrible. It was a bad decision.”

Remember when LeSean McCoy tweeted about Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame before anybody saw it? We asked him about it. Incredible response ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/yRd8brzBb3 — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) May 13, 2020

What did the two-time All-Pro running back do to warrant such a horrific backlash? He irreversibly and inexplicably told the world that Iron Man, aka Tony Stark, was dead. McCoy admitted even his own son was mad at him.

“It was the worst decision of my life, OK?” McCoy said.

RIP my dog TONEY STARK — Lesean McCoy (@CutonDime25) April 26, 2019

McCoy Doubles Down on Coming Back to Philly

McCoy is destined for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

In addition to being the Eagles’ franchise leader in rushing yards, the 31-year-old ranks 22nd all-time among backs in NFL history (165 yards behind O.J. Simpson). He was named to the league’s All-Decade Team for the 2010s while earning six Pro Bowl nods and two All-Pro selections. McCoy is inarguably one of the best to ever do it.

He’s also a free agent in an era when older running backs seemingly vanish off into the sunset, never to be heard from again. Despite rushing for 465 yards last season in Kansas City, he was a healthy scratch in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win and no other NFL team has yet to sign him. Make no mistake, there have been offers.

“When I got released, it was so quick, I had so many teams coming at me, I didn’t know where to go,” McCoy told NFL Network. “Now, like I’ve turned some teams down depending on the styles, who they have there, are we winning?”

McCoy has been lobbying (actually, it’s been a full-on public relations campaign) to return to the team that drafted him way back in 2009. The native of Harrisburg, PA wants to finish his career in midnight green but the Eagles don’t seem interested. That hasn’t stopped McCoy from shouting to the rafters about his desire to make one more run at it in Philadelphia. He has even advocated for being a mentor to second-year back Miles Sanders.

“I could see that,” McCoy said about teaching Sanders, via NFL.com. “On another note, since I left, you haven’t seen the 25 active in green, so you never know. I’ma keep my options open, though. I could see myself there in Philly. Like I said, that’s home, so you never know.”

LeSean McCoy & DeSean Jackson talk about their most memorable moments in Philadelphia 2020-04-24T00:05:03Z

