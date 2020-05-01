Eagles Rookies Pick Out Jerseys, 1 WR May ‘Race’ for Number

As the unscripted craziness of draft weekend starts to subside, the focus has shifted to plotting Eagles’ depth charts.

And picking out jersey numbers, of course. Jalen Reagor had been teasing his number announcement for a few days before finally revealing it late Thursday night. The speedster from TCU will wear No. 18, the same number he donned as a freshman in college. He wore No. 1 last year but receivers can’t wear single digits in the NFL.

It’s also the jersey that former Eagle Jeremy Maclin made famous for five electrifying seasons in Philadelphia. Can Reagor turn into Maclin 2.0? Well, let’s see how that all plays out but they do share similar builds. Maclin was listed at 6-foot, 198 pounds versus Reagor at 5-foot-11, 197 pounds. Reagor is faster, though.

Let’s make it special, I’m officially wearing 18🦅. pic.twitter.com/7fuSw0ziKP — Reag (@jalenreagor) May 1, 2020

Backup quarterback Josh McCown wore No. 18 last season for the Eagles. He’s gone so the jersey was available. Meanwhile, John Hightower posted that he put a claim in for No. 16 — the same number he wore at Boise State — but that number currently belongs to former practice squad wideout Deontay Burnett. He may have to offer Burnett a trade for the jersey or pay him a small amount of cash.

Dont know yet. Put in request for 16 though! We will see — John Hightower IV / J4 🏁 (@Hightower_J4) April 30, 2020

Marquise Goodwin Talks About Racing J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

The Eagles acquired Marquise Goodwin from San Francisco during a draft-day trade and he expects to slot in as the No. 3 receiver. Well, at least until Alshon Jeffery gets back from injury. Goodwin wore No. 19 for the 49ers and made it clear he wants to retain that number in Philly.

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, the second-year receiver from Stanford, currently owns No. 19 for the Eagles. No problem. Goodwin intends to race him for it.

“19 is taken?” Goodwin said during a Q&A session with fans on YouTube. “Mmkay. I gotta race him for it.”

Part III (Texas) National HS Record Holders: @marquisegoodwin from Rowlett HS – 26-10 LJ (1.3w) at 2009 USATF Outdoor TF Championships. NCAA Champ (UT) / Olympian / 7+ years in the NFL @TexasTFXC @AngryHalfMiler @webotrack1 @talex334 [Kirby Lee] pic.twitter.com/JzWEGT1Jhm — TTFCA (@TTFCA) April 3, 2020

And Arcega-Whiteside isn’t the only Eagles player Goodwin might be prepared to race on the roster. In the same video, the Olympic track star talked about sharing the field with speedster DeSean Jackson. While he downplayed a race actually happening, he did touch on the possibility.

“I got to meet D Jack my senior year in college, so I can’t wait to play alongside him. We’re gonna do some work, for sure,” Goodwin said, as transcribed by NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I know y’all are excited about the speed and stuff, and it’s cool, but I want to know: What is the infatuation with people wanting fast people to race?”

Goodwin competed in the 2012 Summer Olympics and placed 10th in the long jump. He owns the third-fastest time ever recorded in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine when he posted 4.27 seconds in 2013.

Jackson clocked a “much slower” time of 4.35 seconds in 2008. The 33-year-old told the team’s official website that his fastest time was 4.27 seconds and Jackson still feels like he can run it in 4.32 seconds.

“Not that far off. 4.32. Count me down for it,” Jackson said, via 24/7 Sports.

