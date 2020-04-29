Cocky DeSean Jackson Wants to Shake Up Eagles’ Depth Chart

The Eagles have invested in six new wide receivers this offseason, including a No. 1 draft pick with blazing speed.

It was a concentrated effort to improve a position of extreme need in Philly. One of the team’s key veterans has been watching these moves with bated breath. DeSean Jackson, arguably the last bastion of the old guard, has been running routes and working out like crazy. The 33-year-old speed threat sent a cocky message out that put everyone on notice. Not only is Jackson ready to return after an injury-plagued 2019 campaign, he is still the No. 1 receiver on the depth chart.

Jackon took to social media to troll all the haters, or at least to let both Eagles fans and the new kids on the block know that he’s the alpha male. He’s the straw that stirs Carson Wentz’s deep-throw cocktail. He wrote: “MF got me F—ed up if they think I’m the 3rd WR !! I’m still a NUMBER 1 WR trust that !! I promise keep that same energy …” (h/t to PhillySportsNetwork for capturing the quote).

DeSean Jackson looks fired up…. This Eagles offense may just explode in 2020 pic.twitter.com/xBJNlFHCAD — PhillySportsNetwork (@PhiladelphiaSN) April 28, 2020

There has been a ton of hype surrounding the Eagles’ draft-day selections of play-making receivers like Jalen Reagor, John Hightower and Quez Watkins. They also traded for Olympic track star Marquise Goodwin and intend to turn former dual-threat quarterback Khalil Tate into a speedy receiver.

Jackson Running Routes for First Time Since December

Another thing Jackson wanted to reveal on social media was that he’s been out on the practice field honing his skills. It marked the first time he was running routes since undergoing core muscle surgery last December.

He captioned an Instagram photo: “First time running routes since December. Easily working my way into it after core surgery !! Let’s do worc.”

Remember, Jackson played in only one full game in 2019 after injuring himself during warmups in Week 2 against Atlanta. The receiver appeared in three total games and finished with nine catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns. There is no real reason to think he wouldn’t be listed No. 1 on the depth chart, yet he felt the need to say it out loud.

Eagles WR Knew Eagles Might Take Reagor

Turns out, Jackson is also a bit of an amateur soothsayer. He seemingly spilled the beans on the Eagles’ first-round pick during an “Instagram Live” chat with former teammate and good buddy LeSean McCoy (a guy who desperately wants to return to Philly) minutes before the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jackson admitted that he had spoken with GM Howie Roseman and predicted the team would “get a speedster to go opposite me.” NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Adam Hermann caught the exchange in real time.

DeSean Jackson on Instagram with Shady: I’ve been talking to Howie Roseman. […] I don’t want to spill the beans, but I think they’re gonna go try and get a speedster to go opposite me. — Adam Hermann (@adamwhermann) April 23, 2020

Did Jackson have insider knowledge? Maybe. Of course, he didn’t reveal the actual name of the pick which turned out to be Jalen Reagor. The speedster from TCU strikes a stunning resemblance to Jackson in terms of size and skill. Reagor ran an official 4.47 seconds in the 40, compared to Jackson’s 4.35 seconds.

