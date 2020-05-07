Nina Thomas, Earl Thomas’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nina Thomas is Earl Thomas’s wife. The couple, who were high school sweethearts, married in 2016 when Nina Thomas was known as Nina Heisser. The couple dated for 10 years before their marriage.

In May 2020, the Thomas family made headlines worldwide when allegations emerged that Thomas had pointed a gun her Baltimore Ravens star husband. TMZ was the first to report, citing police documents, that Thomas found her husband in bed with his mistress in Austin, Texas. The TMZ report says that the incident occurred on April 13 around 3:43 a.m. TMZ reports that the gun used in the incident was Thomas’s own 9mm Baretta.

As a result of the incident, a protective order has been filed against Nina Thomas requiring her to stay away from her husband and the other women who were in the house. At the time of writing, Earl Thomas is not facing any charges in relation to the incident.

1. Nina Thomas Was Absent From Instagram Between April 9 & April 26

On her Twitter account, Thomas writes in her bio section, “Life is what you make of it.” The cover photo on that profile shows Thomas with three children. Her husband is not pictured. Thomas’s Twitter page has been set to private. Two days before the gun story broke on TMZ, Thomas posted a photo of her children to her Instagram page with the caption, “My kids are literally my everything ❤️ Thank you God for my babies.”

At the time of writing, there are no posts on Thomas’s Instagram page between April 9 and April 26. The alleged incident involving her husband occurred on April 13. On April 26, Thomas posted a photo of herself with the caption, “I like it best when you’re fresh-faced and, no foundation, willing and ready for the taking.”

2. Nina Thomas Met Her Husband After She Relocated From New Orleans to Texas Following Hurricane Katrina

In a November 2016 interview with Wags Redefined, Thomas said that she was raised in New Orleans but moved to Orange, Texas, in the wake of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Thomas says she met her husband in high school while they were both juniors. Thomas said, “I always say that one of the most distressed times in my life ended up placing me exactly where I was supposed to be. For that reason, I am thankful for Katrina, in a way.”

Thomas told Wags Redefined that her goal in life was to remain a stay-at-home wife. Thomas said that she found her family life to be fulfilling. Despite that, Thomas said that she still enjoyed helping people and that one of her passion projects was her charity work.

3. Nina Thomas Says: ‘Dating an Athlete Is a Full-Time Job’

When asked about the biggest misconceptions about being the wife of a sports star, Thomas said:

I don’t like the misconception that we sit at home on the couch drinking wine and eating bon-bons. Dating an athlete is a job in and of itself. We have to be a counselor, we have to keep a home and cook and raise our children.

In a separate section of the interview, Thomas said that the biggest challenge in dating a football star husband was “stability.” Thomas said that during the off-season, while it’s nice to travel, the family gets tired of “living out of a suitcase.” Thomas said that she regularly looks forward to the NFL season and the “normalcy” that it brings.

4. Earl Thomas Wore a Crown & Cape to the Couple’s 2016 Wedding

A Wedding fit for a King and Queen!! Earl Thomas marries Nina in Houston TiffanyCookEvents.comSeattle Seahawks Safety Earl Thomas married Nina Bessier in Houston. The wedding was planned and designed by Tiffany Cook of TiffanyCookEvents.com The wedding was attended by over 400 guests including..Russell Wilson, Ciara, Kam Chancellor, Jamaal Charles, Ron Parker and their families. 2016-04-19T21:18:12Z

Earl Thomas proposed to his high school sweetheart at his youth football camp in Orange, Texas, in the summer of 2015. The couple was married one year later at Chateau Cocomar in Houston. Earl Thomas’s teammate Kam Chancellor was in the wedding party as one of the Ravens’ safety’s 14 groomsmen.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was in attendance alongside his wife, singer Ciara. During the ceremony, Earl Thomas wore a crown and a cape, according to a post on the Seattle Seahawks’ website. When Earl Thomas left the Seahawks, a report mentioned that Russell Wilson was “honored” to have attended the couple’s wedding.

A separate report on the wedding said that Nina Thomas and her bridesmaid’s performed a dance routine to Rihanna’s song, “Work.” The group did so while wearing shirts with Earl Thomas’s number 29 on them along with the word, “Wifey.” During the routine, Earl Thomas removed his shirt and joined the performance.

TMZ reported that singer Anthony Hamilton performed at the ceremony.

5. TMZ Reports that Earl Thomas Left His Family Home Following an Argument With Nina Over His Drinking

TMZ says in their report that Earl Thomas left the family home the day before the incident after the couple had a fight over his alleged drinking. Nina Thomas says that she figured out her husband’s whereabouts thanks to a video he posted to his Snapchat story. That post led Nina Thomas to an Air BnB rental. The TMZ article goes on to say that Nina Thomas was accompanied to the home by two female friends. There, TMZ says Nina Thomas found her husband with two other women. One of those women alleges that one of Thomas’s friends was armed with a knife.

The fact that TMZ got hold of the police report was “p***ing” Earl Thomas off. In an Instagram video before the story broke, Earl Thomas said he didn’t believe the incident was “anybody’s business.” He then asked his fans to pray for him and his family. Earl Thomas finished the video by saying, “You know, we try to live the best lives we possibly can but sometimes it doesn’t go as planned.”

