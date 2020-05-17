Buffalo Bills 2019 First-Round Pick Arrested on DWI & Weapon Charges

Ed Oliver, defensive lineman of the Buffalo Bills, was pulled over and brought to Montgomery County Prison late Saturday evening, after a citizen reported the former Houston Cougar driving erratically while in his hometown of Houston, Texas.

According to the Montgomery County Police Reporter’s website, Oliver was driving a truck with a trailer hitched to the back and failed to maintain his driving lane while driving through a 45 mile per hour construction zone.

After police were called to the scene, Oliver failed to pass a sobriety test and was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and one count of unlawfully carrying a weapon.

The Bill was selected as the ninth overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, joining Buffalo after three seasons with the Cougars that saw the defensive lineman become one of the NFL’s most-coveted defensive prospects.

Official Charges

Scott Engle of the Montgomery County Police Reporter broke the story and also posted a video of Oliver taking his sobriety test after being pulled over.

Engle’s post details the full process in which Oliver was arrested, mainly highlighting that a motorist called 911 to report his driving and that the initially responding officer then called in a DWI Certified Officer.

As seen in the video above, the officers on the scene tested Oliver with a field sobriety test, but only after Oliver had already been seen with an open beer between his legs.

Oliver was then transported to Kingwood Hospital for a mandatory blood draw before being transported to Montgomery County Jail where he was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and one count of unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Oliver’s Time With Houston and Buffalo

Coming out of Westfield High School in Houston, Oliver was a highly-touted prospect who eventually became the first ESPN five-star-rated prospect to attend a school outside of the Power Five, electing to stay in his hometown and play for the Cougars in the American Athletic Conference (AAC).

Oliver followed up on his high school reputation by excelling with Houston, becoming the AAC’s defensive player of the year as a sophomore in 2017. The Bill totaled 53 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks and five forced fumbles in 32 games with the Cougars.

After making the decision to leave after three seasons with Houston, Oliver was selected by the Bills as the second defensive tackle taken behind Alabama’s Quinnen Williams, and the ninth overall selection.

Oliver played in 16 of 17 total games for the Bills, starting the first seven games of Buffalo’s 2019 season. However, after losing the starting position, Oliver notched four of his season’s five sacks as well as earning four of his season’s five tackles for loss.

