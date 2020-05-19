Falcons 2020 Preseason Schedule Made Official With Dates and Times

The Falcons officially announced their preseason schedule with dates and times. As long as the coronavirus doesn’t stop the football season from happening, the Falcons will kick off their preseason on August 14.

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Falcons 2020 Preseason Schedule

All playoff games will be played under the lights. All four of these teams are out of the AFC and this will be the fifth consecutive year that the Falcons will play both the Jaguars and Dolphins.

Aug. 14: Miami Dolphins at 7pm

Aug. 21: @ Buffalo Bills at 7pm

Aug. 28: Cincinatti Bengals at 8pm

Sept. 3: @ Jacksonville Jaguars at 7pm

While the preseason schedule isn’t that serious for players who have a spot on the roster, it will be important for players who are looking to make the team for the regular season. It’s also important for second-year players who are still trying to make it.

Important for UDFAs

The Falcons signed a total of 20 undrafted free agents who will need to prove their worth this offseason and the preseason game will be their chance to shine.

Heres a look are the signings:

-FB Mikey Daniel, South Dakota State

-OL Evin Ksiezarczyk, Buffalo

-OT Hunter Atkinson, Georgia State

-WR Chris Rowland, Tennessee State

-LB Bryson Young, Oregon

-DB Tyler Hall, Wyoming

-LB Jordan Williams, Baylor

-CB Rojesterman Farris II, Hawaii

-TE Caleb Repp, Utah State

-OL Austin Capps, Arkansas

-DE Austin Edwards, Ferris State

-CB Delrick Abrams, Colorado

-DE Hinwa Allieu, Nebraska – Kearney

-OL Scottie Dill, Memphis

-TE Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt

-LB Rayshawn Wilborn, Ball State

-WR Juwan Green, Albany

-DT Sailosi Latu, San Jose State

-WR Jalen McCleskey, Tulane

-OG Justin Gooseberry, Rice

Position Battles

The final results might not count in preseason games but winning out in your position does. There are a handful of players for fans to keep their eyes on and backups to watch out for.

Jared Pinkey out of Vandy is an exciting one. The only reason he wasn’t a top draft pick is that he had a terrible 2019 season. As a 6’4 and 257-pound tight end, Pinkney has quality speed, NFL size, and fantastic athleticism that the Falcons need on their tight end depth.

Mikey Daniel from South Dakota State is another guy. The Falcons scouted him as a running back but he signed as a fullback thinking it’d be easier for him to get a chance. He’ll get a feel at both in Atlanta. The Falcons have a very crowded backfield now so Daniel’s versatility will be a reason he gets to stay on the team.

Looking on the defensive side of the ball, defensive tackle Sailosi Latu out of San Jose State looks promising. Latu played three seasons for the Spartans and led all defensive linemen in total tackles with 54 in this past season.

It’s not that the rest of the players on the list don’t have a chance, but these are really the eye-popping ones to pay attention to.

READ NEXT: Raheem Morris Sees Michael Jordan’s Leadership Qualities in a Few Falcons