Falcons Targeted Undrafted Free Agent as a ‘Bigger Running Back’ Than Fullback

The Atlanta Falcons continued to add depth on both sides of the ball following the 2020 NFL Draft. The team selected a total of 20 undrafted free agents.

On Tuesday, Falcons head coach Dan Quinn discussed one free agent, Mikey Daniel, and his roles for the team with Falcons’ reporter Will McFadden.

Dan Quinn says Mikey Daniel was a player the #Falcons scouts targeted as a bigger running back who had the ability to play some fullback. — William McFadden (@willmcfadden) May 12, 2020

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Daniel’s Role in Atlanta

Quinn told McFadden that they looked at Daniel as more of a running back than a fullback when scouting him.

When asked by The Falcoholic’s reporter Evan Birchfield, if he knew his role coming to Atlanta, Daniel said: “Yeah, they see me as a guy with good “position flexibility” I will be used in a number of ways – running back, fullback, special teams etc.”

At South Dakota State, Daniel played at running back all four years. Daniel actually made the decision himself to transition to fullback at the next level to increase his chances of getting selected. Clearly, the Falcons will use him at both positions as they see fit.

A Crowded Backfield

Before the Falcons picked up Todd Gurley in early free agency, there was a huge hole to fill in the backfield. Now, it seems to be a little bit crowded.

The Falcons running back depth chart currently looks like are Todd Gurley, Brian Hill, Ito Smith, Qadree Ollison, and Craig Reynolds. The fullbacks are Keith Smith and Mikey Daniel.

The Falcons wanted to add another running back despite Gurley so they were able to get that with Daniel. However, someone will likely be heading back to free agency. On a normal roster, there are usually on three rushers active so the others will be practice squad or gone.

Gurley won’t be going anywhere anytime soon and neither will Keith Smith who recently signed a 3-year deal. Brian Hill signed his tender so he’ll also be staying and Ito Smith should be coming off of the injured reserve list.

Quadree Ollison and Craig Reynolds are the two rushers on the roster who are not really safe.

Reynolds has recently told Heavy.com how hard he’s been training and is willing to move positions if needed.

“It’s a new year, new things can happen, I consider myself an athlete, if they [Falcons] asked me to do anything, yeah I would do it,” Reynolds said.

And that’s what it will come down to; who is willing to be being flexible and who succeeds at it.

What Does Daniel Bring to the Table?

Aside from being a hybrid player, Daniel has a lot to offer and is someone to keep your eyes on as he climbs his way up the depth chart.

Daniel was rated as one of the top fullbacks in this year’s draft class. He is not only reliable as a pass-blocker, but he can also run the ball and catch the ball well out of the backfield.

The 6-foot and 235-pound speedster finished his collegiate career with 1,728 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns on 364 carries.

Daniel also shared with Birchfield the kind of guy Atlanta is getting:

“The Falcons, and the city of Atlanta in general is getting a tremendously hard worker. I am a team first guy and I am willing to do whatever I have to do to help us win as many ball games as possible.”

READ NEXT: Falcons RB Todd Gurley Chimes In on Trolling of Rams’ New Uniforms