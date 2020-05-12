Henry Cejudo’s Stern Warning to Boxing Champ: ‘Bend the Knee!’

UFC star Henry Cejudo might have just retired from MMA two days ago after his stunning win at UFC 249, but it looks like “Triple C” might already be looking into his next line of work.

The 33-year-old former Olympic wrestling champion and UFC “champ champ” (flyweight and bantamweight) found himself beefing with an elite professional boxer on Monday via social media.

It all started when lightweight boxing prospect Ryan Garcia asked his millions of social media followers whether they thought Cejudo could hang with Garcia inside a boxing ring.

“You think @HenryCejudo would give me a good fight in the boxing ring?” Garcia asked.

That’s when Cejudo sent his stern warning to the undefeated prodigy.

Garcia, 21, from Los Angeles, currently holds the WBC Silver title at 135 pounds, and most boxing insiders tab him as a future world champion.

The fighter already delivered an early candidate for the 2020 knockout of the year in boxing, and it sure seems as if the fast-handed Garcia, who trains alongside pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez, would be willing to so the same thing to Cejudo, too.

But the ever-confident Cejudo is up for the challenge.

“Get the hell out of here you Oscar De La Hoya wannabe. I’d make you bend the knee in your own sport! @danawhite Allow me to fry this fish!” Cejudo said.

Garcia then warned Cejudo not to make the same mistake that Conor McGregor did when the MMA star challenged Floyd Mayweather Jr. to a boxing match in 2017. Mayweather knocked out McGregor in the 10th round.

Finally, Garcia blasted Cejudo’s height and threw some additional shade back at the UFC fighter before seemingly moving on with his day.

“My guy Henry C is 5’4 you enter the ring with me you’ll end up retiring for good, just enjoy your championships in MMA,” Garcia said.

Look, Cejudo claims to be the greatest combat sports athlete ever, and, honestly, his amazing resume suggests he has a solid case. Olympic champ. UFC flyweight champ. UFC bantamweight champ. Nobody had ever done that before.

But could a 33-year-old MMA fighter really step inside a boxing ring to compete against an elite talent like Garcia?

Cejudo seems to think so, and his history of pulling off one amazing success after another is hard to argue against.

