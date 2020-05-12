UFC’s Conor McGregor Finally Reveals UFC Return Date

UFC superstar Conor McGregor revealed via social media when he plans to return to the Octagon, and the Irish superstar finally suggested the COVID-19 pandemic wouldn’t keep the 31-year-old from coming back this summer.

“See you in July,” McGregor tweeted on Monday.

See you in July 🇮🇪☘️🇺🇸 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 12, 2020

McGregor’s Manager Revealed Potential July Return Last Week

Last week, ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported McGregor could be ready to climb back into the cage again as soon as July. Helwani was reporting what McGregor’s manager, Audie Attar, told him about the fighter’s summer fight plan, but now McGregor has confirmed the July target date as well.

Per that ESPN story, McGregor was watching UFC 249 very closely over the weekend to see how the company handled putting together a pay-per-view card during the COVID-19 pandemic. Apparently, the first-ever UFC “champ champ” liked what he saw on Saturday night because after suggesting he’d be the one to face Gaethje next over UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, he told his millions of social media followers on Monday that his big return date would be two months from now.

McGregor’s Recent Social Media Posts Indicate He’s Ready to Fight

McGregor seems super anxious as of late to get back to doing what he does best.

First, the UFC’s top star inexplicably threw some understandable but unnecessary shade at retired boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya. Sure, the 47-year-old was telling people he’d stop McGregor in just two rounds inside a boxing ring, but De La Hoya had been saying that for the last two years.

Why would McGregor all of a sudden need to respond to it?

Next, McGregor got into a war of words with 170-pound rival Nate Diaz on Instagram. During that exchange, McGregor insinuated that all Diaz needed to do to face McGregor for the third time was to “sign the contract”.

However, the idea that there was any kind of contract to be signed at all was dismissed by UFC president Dana White afterward.

Then McGregor blasted Justin Gaethje in a savage tirade before going all-in on lobbing more criticisms at his most bitter UFC rival Khabib Nurmagomedov.

So it seems McGregor is itching for a fight, at least judging by how the fighter has handled himself as of late on social media.

McGregor Targeting July Return to UFC Not Boxing

No matter who he faces next, it seems McGregor is heading back into the octagon in July and not the boxing ring.

McGregor’s manager Attar confirmed to MMA Junkie on Monday his next fight would be in MMA, though McGregor did also plan to return to boxing sometime soon.

As for which weekend in July it would be, UFC 252 was originally supposed to take place on July 11 per ESPN, but the UFC’s schedule has been in shambles since the pandemic outbreak caused all the card cancellations so it really could be any specific date.

Other possible dates for McGregor’s planned July return are July 4, July 18, and July 25.

