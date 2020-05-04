Analyst Suggests LeBron James Could Leave Lakers for New York in Future

This late in his career it’s hard to imagine LeBron James would play anywhere other than Los Angeles over the next few years. He’s made the city is home and with plans to produce films on the docket, he’s in the perfect spot to build his empire. However, he could feel the draw to play in another massive city just before he retires. According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, he believes it’s not completely off the table for James to play for the New York Knicks:

“I will never rule this one out — especially for his last season before retiring. James has said the Garden is his favorite arena to play in. A lot depends not just on how his Lakers’ title journey pans out, but his son Bronny’s timetable.”

New York would certainly open some more interesting opportunities for the superstar. He’d have tangible connections to the south, the mid-west, the west coast and east coast. New York is the country’s number one media market and the Knicks have been dying for a return to relevance for years. James getting them back to the playoffs would be huge for his brand.

James’ Son Could Be Deciding Factor

James has said in the past that he wants to play with his son Bronny at the NBA level. It’s hard to tell now where he’ll get draft, but there’s a good shot he’s the number one pick when he declares for the NBA Draft. The Knicks are much more likely to have the number one pick when Bronny is in the draft than the Lakers are in the next several years. Berman touched on the topic of James playing with his son:

“James, whose Lakers’ contract expires in 2022, would be 39 by then. He’s made no secret of wanting to play with his son. That would be a first in NBA history. James is very conscious of his legacy. Finishing it out in New York could add to his place in history. When James was at the Garden on Jan. 23, he was asked if he would want to play for the Knicks if they drafted Bronny. James was amused. ‘My son is in ninth grade, man,’’ James said. ‘We’re trying to worry about what project he’s got to turn in tomorrow, that’s what [we’re] worried about right now. That’s what’s most important: school, home and being the best big brother he can be.'”

The most notable thing about the James quote as that he didn’t rule out the idea of playing for the Knicks if Bronny was drafted by them.

LeBron James drops 31 points, 6 3-pointers vs. Knicks at home | 2019-20 NBA HighlightsIn what turns out to be a physical game, LeBron James puts up 31 points, including six 3-pointers, as the Los Angeles Lakers make easy work of the New York Knicks at the Staples Center 117-87. ✔ Subscribe to ESPN+ https://plus.espn.com/ ✔ Get the ESPN App: http://www.espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔ Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: http://es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC ✔ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoNBAonESPN ✔ Watch ESPN on YouTube TV: http://es.pn/YouTubeTV Exclusive interviews with Rachel Nichols https://urlzs.com/jNURe Stephen A. Smith on ESPN https://urlzs.com/W19Tz ESPN on Social Media: ► Follow on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/espn ► Like on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/espn ► Follow on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/f/espn Visit ESPN on YouTube to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, NHL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball, soccer and more. More on ESPN.com: https://www.espn.com 2020-01-08T06:24:13.000Z

Follow the Heavy on Lakers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

James Recently Said He Doesn’t Want to Leave Lakers

While playing New York will certainly be appealing for James, it seems unlikely he actually makes the move. He recently said that he plans on being a Laker for the rest of his life.

“What NBA team would I never play for? I’m still playing, man,” said James on an Instagram Live in March. “Hey, I’ve got to keep all my options open, man. But right now I’ll tell you one thing: I don’t want to go nowhere besides be here, baby. Be a Laker for the rest of my life.”

Legendary players go to the Lakers to retire. Karl Malone, Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are just a few players who didn’t start in Los Angeles but retired there. James has bounced around the NBA quite a bit, but it’s doubtful he’ll want to play for the Knicks during his twilight years.

READ NEXT: Key Details of Lakers’ Potential Return to Practice Revealed

