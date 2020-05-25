LOOK: Shirtless Mike Tyson Inspires With Epic Weight Loss

Mike Tyson is on his way back into a boxing ring soon, but the 53-year-old former heavyweight champion only has that opportunity because of the incredible shape he’s worked his way into over recent months.

In Tyson’s latest viral video, which was originally posted on social media by retired UFC champion Henry Cejudo over the weekend, a shirtless Tyson looks fit and ripped working out alongside MMA legend Vitor Belfort.

You can see Tyson’s amazing new body in the video clip below.

💪 Mike Tyson in some shape at 53 as he trains with Henry Cejudo and Vitor Belfort… [📽️ @HenryCejudo] pic.twitter.com/djLmf0zfdF — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 25, 2020

Before and After Photos Show off Mike Tyson’s Epic Transformation

While the world awaits Tyson’s choice about which of the many offers he’s received over recent weeks the fighter decides to choose, there are many before and after weight loss photos circulating the internet right now which show just how far Tyson has come since he first began his fitness journey.

One of the best photos of Tyson’s stunning transformation is the following one posted by TalkSport’s Michael Benson, which shows Tyson’s body in 2018 versus his body in May 2020.

Mike Tyson 2018 Mike Tyson 2020 pic.twitter.com/ai4kPIKfMi — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 25, 2020

Here’s another popular picture that’s been making the rounds on social media. Tyson’s gone from wearing baggy jerseys to form-fitting fitness shirts.

Finally ESPN released these two photos together, showing in both just how far Tyson has come this year in quest getting back into shape.

"I'm feeling better than I've ever felt in my life." Mike Tyson in 2009 vs. @MikeTyson in 2020 🤯💪 pic.twitter.com/jZTBpDEaFd — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 25, 2020

How Did Mike Tyson Lose So Much Weight?

Tyson hasn’t revealed all of his weight loss secrets just yet, but the two-time heavyweight champion did say he was focusing on high reps and cardio in his interview with T.I. last month when the pop culture icon first mentioned his boxing comeback plans.

“I do around 2 hours on cardio, I do the bike and I do the treadmill for an hour,” Tyson said. And then I do some light weights. I do around 300, 250 reps. And then I start my day with the boxing, and then I go in there and hit the mitts for 30 minutes, 25 minutes, trying to get into better condition.”

Additionally, Tyson credited his remarkable change in physique to some kind of stem cell therapy he had been undergoing lately in a video interview with TMZ.

Moreover, those who want to get the whole story directly from the returning champ before anyone else might want to bid on this Charitybuzz auction in which the winner will be able to have lunch and train with Tyson.

Is Mike Tyson the ‘The King of Quarantine’?

Tyson was labeled “The King of Quarantine” by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

The longtime MMA and NBA journalist is one of the top figures in combat sports, and he astutely noted how Tyson’s amazing change had occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine.

Mike Tyson: the king of quarantine https://t.co/YwlfvwyKQx — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 25, 2020

Helwani isn’t wrong.

It would probably be easier for most people to eat more and exercise less during the global pandemic. On top of that, sometimes it just makes sense for many to use food as a way to regulate one’s comfort during times of stress.

But Tyson isn’t like most people.

Nope, Tyson is the “The Baddest Man on the Planet” who once again looks that way on the outside, too.

