UFC Hall of Famer Accepts Offer To Fight Mike Tyson

UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz claims to have accepted a surprise offer to fight former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in a charity bout. The 45-year-old revealed the big news to TMZ Sports in an interview posted on Sunday.

“This is the opportunity of my life,” Ortiz said. “I’m in!”

Ortiz told TMZ Sports that he unexpectedly received a phone call from someone on Tyson’s team who offered him the fight and that Ortiz agreed to it without even knowing what kind of rules the exhibition bout would be.

Tyson has not yet confirmed or denied the fight, but judging by Ortiz’s demeanor in the interview with TMZ Sports, it appears the UFC star does believe the offer was legitimate and that it came from Tyson’s team.

Ortiz Challenged Tyson via Social Media Last Week

While Ortiz claims to have been surprised by the offer to face Tyson, “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” recently took to social media to call out Tyson for the fight.

In the caption of that Instagram post from last week, Ortiz wrote, “@MikeTyson — Legend Vs Legend on PPV! When are we doing it?”

Ortiz Would Likely Be Big Underdog Boxing Tyson

Ortiz is a solid striker by MMA standards, but Tyson is one of the most feared punchers in boxing history.

Even at age 53, Tyson looks amazing throwing punches and appears to be in phenomenal shape.

That means if Tyson and Ortiz fought each other in a legitimate boxing exhibition, Ortiz would likely enter that bout a huge underdog.

Regardless, Ortiz told TMZ Sports that he was ready to rumble.

“I’m not sure if it’s gonna be MMA or boxing yet,” Ortiz said. “I haven’t got that far. I think we both got to be cleared with that by the commissions, that’s the biggest thing.”

Ortiz: ‘I’ve Been Boxing for 20 Years’

Ortiz believes in his ability to handle himself in a boxing ring.

The UFC legend revealed he wasn’t worried about throwing hands with Tyson inside a boxing ring, and the former UFC light heavyweight champion believes he has what it takes to beat up Tyson under any set of rules, even the one that made Tyson famous.

“I’ve been boxing for 20 years, man, my boxing skills have gotten better and better,” Ortiz said. “I mean, they may not be at the same level as Tyson, but has Tyson been punched in the face in the last 10 years? No, he hasn’t. And I have been. And I’ve been able to subdue everyone I’ve competed against in the last four years.”

Ortiz scored a dominant first-round submission against Alberto El Patrón in his last fight at Combate Americas 51 in December.

Tyson hasn’t competed since 2005.

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson