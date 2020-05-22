Giants’ Darius Slayton Says Young QB ‘Cut From Same Kind of Cloth’ as Tom Brady

Before Darius Slayton was on the receiving end of the most touchdowns by a rookie receiver in 2019, he was previously hauling in passes from one of the most enigmatic quarterbacks in football.

Follow the Heavy on Giants Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Slayton Compares Jarrett Stidham to Tom Brady

The New England Patriots are expected to enter the 2020 season with virtually unknown Jarrett Stidham as their starting quarterback, despite owning just one more completion (2) over his pro career than interceptions (1).

However, the New York Giants wideout, who had an up-close and personal look at Stidham for two seasons as his teammate at Auburn University, feels that the QB’s work ethic will set him up for success.

“I think people should know that Jarrett is one of the hardest-working football players I’ve ever been around,” Slayton told hosts Gil Brandt and Alex Marvez during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via NESN. “He’s truly a student of the game, and I think that’s why he’s going to have a chance to be a really good quarterback for the Patriots because I know he’s going to put the time in.”

Slayton’s praise of Stidham’s football IQ isn’t much of a surprise. Patriots safety Devin McCourty and QB-guru Jordan Palmer are just some of the numerous people to bang the table for the young signal-caller.

However, Slayton didn’t stop there. He opted to pour further fuel on the fire, comparing his former college QB to the man that he will be replacing in New England this season, Mr. Tom Brady.

“The arm and all that stuff, you know, that’s all God-given. He’s got that already. I think the separator that makes Tom Brady great is putting the time in and having the knowledge, and I think Jarrett is cut from that same kind of cloth.”

Slayton Ready to Take Next Step?

Stidham still has miles to go to prove himself as even a serviceable starting quarterback in this league, let alone be mentioned in the same breath as the greatest to ever do it. However, in Slayton’s case, he’s seemingly already proven he belongs. Now it’s time for the 2nd-year wideout to take the next step for a Giants team hungry for a legitimate first-option in their passing game.

Slayton emerged as a reliable receiver for New York in his rookie campaign, leading the team in receiving yards with 740 on 48 receptions. The Giants are hoping that another year under his belt working alongside Daniel Jones will help the QB-WR tandem blossom into one of the league’s most dynamic passing duos.

While Big Blue, like the rest of the league, is proceeding with their virtual offseason, Slayton is eager to get back to the real thing and put in work with Jones and his fellow Giants teammates.

“You never miss something until it’s gone,” Slayton said during a recent appearance on Sirius XM Radio. “Now, we’re all itching to get back on the field and compete, and get back to playing real football.”