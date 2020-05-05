Raiders Cut Veteran QB & 5 More Players to Make Room for Rookies

Since the Las Vegas Raiders signed Marcus Mariota, it was just a matter of time before DeShone Kizer or Nathan Peterman were cut. The team has finally reached their decision and Kizer is the one they’ve decided to move on from, per the team’s website.

Kizer was a highly touted quarterback coming out of Notre Dame in 2017. He was a second-round pick by the Cleveland Browns and put up one of the most horrific rookie season performances for a quarterback in recent memory. He lasted one season before he was traded to the Green Bay Packers for pennies on the dollar.

He was there for one season before he was cut ahead of the 2019 season. The Raiders claimed him off waivers and served as the team’s third-string quarterback for most of the season. He did have a brief stint as the team’s primary backup but never saw the field. Over his three year career, Kizer has thrown 11 touchdowns to 24 interceptions.

Paul Butler Among Additional Roster Cuts

The Raiders didn’t stop the roster cuts with Kizer. The team also let go of tight end Paul Butler, linebacker Te’Von Coney, defensive end Kendall Donnerson, offensive lineman Kyle Kalis and linebacker Quentin Poling. These moves were made in order to make room for incoming undrafted free-agent rookies.

None of these cuts come as a surprise these players spent significant time on active NFL rosters last season. Butler is probably the most intriguing name cut as he was just recently re-signed by the team in April. This is the biggest roster cut the Raiders have done this offseason, but more are probably on the horizon.

Who Else Could Be on the Chopping Block?

Las Vegas only announced four undrafted free agent signings, but there are reportedly more on the way. That could mean there’s another big roster cut coming soon. Wide receiver Marcell Ateman has been a really good soldier for the team, but the Raiders have added a ton of wide receivers this offseason. He could very well be on his way out.

Nick Nelson should also start feeling the heat. The team added two cornerbacks in the draft and one as an undrafted free agent. Nelson has not impressed since the team draft him and his time could be running out.

Also, the Raiders need to start letting go of some offensive guards. They already have too many on the roster and just letting go of Kalis isn’t enough. Lester Cotton is probably the most likely to get cut before the start of training camp.

Defensive backs Jordan Brown and D.J. Killings could also be casualties. The Raiders have a crowded defensive backfield and will probably be looking to trim some more fat. No defensive backs were cut on Tuesday. Some will eventually be let go and Nelson, Brown and Killings are prime candidates for that. The Raiders are starting to get their roster under control as it was starting to get very bloated. More cuts should be on the way soon.

