Raiders Make Several Undrafted Free Agent Signings

The Las Vegas Raiders sat out the final three rounds of the draft, so they had some work to do in free agency. The team has a knack for finding some solid undrafted free agent talent, so it’ll be interesting to see if any of the players Las Vegas found stand out in training camp. Last year, Keelan Doss, Alec Ingold, A.J. Cole and Keisean Nixon made names for themselves after going undrafted.

They all ended up making the team and while some performed better than others, the Raiders appear to have future plans for all of them. Below we’re to go through the undrafted free agents the team has signed this year.

A Competition at Kicker?

While it’s hard to get excited about a kicker signing, the one the Raiders made sure is interesting. The team quickly signed former Utah State kicker Dominik Eberle after the draft was over. After being close to automatic for the Raiders in 2018, Daniel Carlson struggled significantly in 2019. He missed seven field goals and two extra points. Thanks to that poor showing, his job is definitely on the line.

Similar to how punter A.J. Cole came in as an undrafted free agent last season and stole the job from Johnny Townsend, Eberle will try to steal Carlson’s job. In five seasons with the Aggies, Eberle never missed an extra point but did miss a total of 17 field goals. It’s unlikely he’s the guy who will be able to beat out Carlson.

Another Long Snapper & Tight End

Despite appearing happy with long snapper Trent Sieg, the Raiders are bringing in some competition. The team signed Ohio State long snapper Liam McCullough. The new Raider will definitely be stiff competition for Sieg as Ohio State churns out NFL talent at a very high level. In 2019, he was a finalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award, which is given to the nation’s best long snapper.

Speaking of positions the Raiders already appear set at, the team signed another tight end in Nick Bowers out of Penn State. That now makes seven tight ends on the roster for the team.

Last season, Bowers caught 10 passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns. He also received academic All-Big 10 honors. It’s not going to be easy to make the Raiders roster as a tight end, but he could find new life on the practice squad.

Additional UDFA Signings

The Raiders weren’t done with those signings as the team signed a few very intriguing players. George Siaosi Mariner was the leading wide receiver for first-round pick quarterback Jordan Love at Utah State in 2019. He has a chance to be this year’s Keelan Doss.

The team also picked up cornerback Madre Harper out of Northern Illinois. He may lack technical proficiency, but he has all the athletic traits you want to see from a defensive back. He’d be an interesting guy to keep on the practice squad while he further learns how to translate his athletism to on the field success.

Lastly, the Raiders signed a couple more defensive prospects in linebacker/safety Javin White out of UNLV and defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk out Michigan State.

