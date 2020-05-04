1st Round Wide Receiver Calls out Raiders for Not Drafting Him

The 2020 NFL Draft was loaded with potential wide receiver talent and was considered one of the deeper classes ever. The Las Vegas Raiders were one of the most wide receiver needy teams in the NFL and decided to use their first pick in the first round to selected Henry Ruggs out of Alabama. While he was the draft’s fastest player, it wasn’t clear if he was the draft’s best all-around wide receiver.

Justin Jefferson out of LSU wasn’t at the top of anybody’s board, but he thinks he should’ve been the first wide receivers off the board.

“I mean, yes,” Jefferson said on The Zach Gelb Show. “I felt like I was the best receiver in this draft class, and being the fifth receiver off the board, it kind of was a shocker. But also having that on my shoulder going into this next season with Minnesota, I’m definitely excited to show the world what I have.”

Jefferson was a productive player for the National Champions, but he was projected to be more effective as a slot receiver in the NFL. Players like that aren’t typically the top wide receivers drafted.

Jefferson Believes Teams That Passed on Him Will ‘Pay’

The Raiders weren’t a team that was linked to Jefferson at any point before the draft. The team clearly wanted a player who could stretch the field and they found one in Ruggs. Jefferson doesn’t appear to be the type of player the Raiders were targeting. Regardless, Jefferson called out all the teams that passed on him.

“Every single person that picked a receiver instead of me are going to pay,” Jefferson said. “I’m going to show them that I am the better receiver than the pick that they had. . . . I’m definitely excited to go into Minnesota and [compete] for [a] Super Bowl.”

Jefferson should be a solid wide receiver in the NFL, but it remains to be seen if the Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos or Philadelphia Eagles will regret taking the wide receivers they did over Jefferson.

Follow the Heavy on Las Vegas Raiders Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Why Ruggs Made Sense for the Raiders

Fastest WR in College Football 🔥🔥🔥 || Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III Highlights ᴴᴰSubscribe, Like this Video & Turn On Notifications! (↓↓ click show more ↓↓) Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/justbombsproductions/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/JBP_Official Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Just-Bombs-Productions-255863801590167/ Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III Junior 5’11 188 lbs Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III is one of the fastest players & he proved it at the NFL combine with his 4.27 40 yard dash. He draws comparisons to Chiefs star WR Tyreek Hill & Desean Jackson. Ruggs III is more than a track star, he has great hands & will consistently beat defenders with his route running. With that being said, his speed is definitely his biggest strength. Ruggs has a chance to be one of the top WRs off the board along with teammate Jerry Jeudy & Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb. Check out my backup channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCT48sLMEjRc40Ts-cm70E3w Intro song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6k1FRzJn5VI ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ Welcome to JustBombsProductions! The #1 source for NFL Draft Highlights. Subscribe to watch the best college football, basketball & baseball highlight videos. Feel free to comment any requests in the comment section or send me a DM on Instagram! 2020-03-02T23:06:12.000Z

When the Raiders made their first selection at 12, they had the pick of any wide receiver in the draft. They decided to go after Ruggs, who was generally thought to be the third-best option available. Both CeeDee Lamb and Jerry Jeudy were thought to be safer picks and were both available when the Raiders drafted.

However, neither guy had the type of speed the team was looking for. Ruggs has game-breaking speed and that’s something the Raiders have lacked over the last few years. His competitive nature will also help him fit right in with the team as Jon Gruden has made it a point to go after players who love football.

The addition of Ruggs will also help Josh Jacobs be more effective. The star running back would often have to carry the team’s offense and opposing defenses will be better at stopping that in his second year. Ruggs being the homerun threat that he is will keep teams from stacking the box against Jacobs and will help the Raiders’ running game.

READ NEXT: NFL Exec Suggests Raiders Would Be ‘Prime’ Destination for Superstar QB

