Tom Brady’s Reasons for Leaving Patriots Revealed by Tiki Barber [VIDEO]

Tom Brady shocked many in the football world when he left the New England Patriots and joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I love it man,” retired New Giants Pro-Bowler, Tiki Barber told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“It’s funny. I talked to my brother who actually plays golf with him and he’s like, ‘He’s the chillest dude you could ever imagine.’ Down there in Tampa, but when he first signed I was like, ‘What does this mean?’…it’s simple bro. For the first time in a long time; maybe since Jon Gruden was there, back in early 2000-02 or ’03 when they won the Super Bowl, people care about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They’re a conversation point. There’s an expectation above mediocrity; like significantly above mediocrity for this Tampa Bay Buccaneers team. That alone, is worth signing Tom Brady.”

A 14-time NFL Pro Bowler, Brady won six Super Bowl rings as a member of the Patriots and was named league MVP four times during his career.

How will they fare this coming season? “Now given the fact that they are stacked offensively with Chris Godwin and Mike Evans and now Rob Gronkowski is there, they got three great tight ends in O.J. Howard and Cameron Bright,” Tiki Barber tells Scoop B Radio.

“So the versatility of this offense is going to be amazing. I love Bruce Arians. I relatively known him since the day I was born; he and my father were graduate assistants at Virginia Tech back in 1975. He’s the coolest dude in the room with his Kangol and he’d have a Scotch with you and tell you like it is, “Hey son, you’re messing up or son great job. Let’s go celebrate.” And I think it’s a great environment for Tom to wind out his career and have some fun.”

Barber believes that Brady leaving the Patriots was quite simple: Brady wanted to live his life like it’s golden. “A lot of people ask why did Tom leave New England, and maybe he wants to have some fun,” he tells Scoop B Radio.

“It’s great to win but, sometimes you want to have fun doing what you’re doing. And they’re going to have a lot of it down there and I think they’re going to have success despite the fact that it’s probably the toughest division in football right now.”

While Barber likes Brady’s move to Tampa Bay, back in March, NBA Hall of Famer and TNT analyst, Shaquille O’Neal told me he wasn’t a fan. “It just confirms that there is no loyalty in sports,” Shaq told Scoop B Radio.

“When you get older, They forget about you.”