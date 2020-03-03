Antonio Brown Updates Free Agency Options, Reveals Tom Brady is Still GOAT

Tom Brady is the first player in NFL history to have won six Super Bowls.

He’s kind of a big deal!

He’s so much of a big deal that experts speculate that the New England Patriots quarterback could consider the Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers as potential landing spots in free agency.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, Brady remains in “consistent contact” with free agent wide receiver, Antonio Brown and has told Brown that he wants to play with him wherever he goes next.

“According to one of Brown’s attorneys, Brady has told Brown to keep mentally and physically strong so the two can reunite on the field at Brady’s next stop,” Graziano and Fowler wrote.

Brown has not made it a secret that he thinks the world of Tom Brady.

Million Dollar Question: Could the quarterback and wide receiver reunite?

Brown is non-commital about it. In between playing video games at Hot 97 in NYC, Brown and I discussed that notion. He told me that he has a lot of respect for his former Patriots quarterback.

“The reality is that I may not go where he goes if he goes anywhere,” Antonio Brown told me.

“Tom Brady is still the GOAT and I have a lot of respect for him.”

That’s high praise.

In Week 2 of this past NFL season, Brown debuted for the Patriots and connected with Brady on four passes for 56 yards. Brown scored one touchdown in the Patriots 43-0 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

For those keeping score at home: Brown also added a 5-yard rush in the Patriots’ road win.

Brown is a stats stuffer and a skilled athlete but will teams take a chance on him?

In 2019, Brown was traded to the Oakland Raiders, who then made him the highest-paid receiver in the league. However, his time in Oakland was short-lived, and following several off-the-field incidents, including a confrontation with general manager Mike Mayock, the team released Brown without him ever playing a regular-season game. Brown signed with the New England Patriots shortly thereafter but was cut after appearing in just one game. At the time, the NFL was investigating sexual assault allegations made against him.

A sixth-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010, Brown has amassed more receptions than any other player since he entered the league.

During his second NFL season, he became the first player in NFL history to have more than 1,000 yards receiving and returning in the same year.

In 2013, he became the only receiver in NFL history to record five receptions and at least 50 yards in every single game of an NFL season.