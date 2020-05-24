Tom Brady Admits Eagles Make QB ‘Cringe’ [WATCH]

Tom Brady sounds like he’s still holding a Super Bowl grudge. Three years later, he still hates the Philadelphia Eagles.

The former Patriots quarterback teamed up with Phil Mickelson on the golf course for Capital Ones’ The Match versus Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning. Brady was uncharacteristically struggling through the first four holes, leading the announcers to speculate on a comeback for the six-time Super Bowl champion.

Noticing that Woods’ red and black attire resembled the colors worn by the Falcons, they brought up his epic come-from-behind victory over Atlanta in Super Bowl LI. Brady acknowledged the similarities, then brought up a different team and game. It’s the Eagles and Super Bowl LII that make him “cringe.”

Remember, the Eagles defeated Brady’s Patriots in 2018 following a performance for the ages from Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles. Brady has since jumped from New England to Tampa Bay. Obviously he’ll be looking for revenge when the Buccaneers and Eagles meet in 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Manning Jokes About Brady Picking Foles for Possible Caddy

Before the match even started, the jokes were rolling in faster than two-foot birdie putts.

Manning suggested that he should have asked his brother Eli — the guy who defeated Brady in two different Super Bowls — to be his caddy. Then, he pivoted and said “maybe” he should have brought Foles.

“Do you bring Eli? Could do that. Do you bring Nick Foles? Maybe,” Manning said.

Peyton when asked who he would have brought as his caddy (while standing near Brady): “Its hard to get to him. Do you bring Eli? Could do that. Do you bring Nick Foles? Maybe.” Brady: “That’s a cheap shot!” — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 24, 2020

Foles was quick to chime in and keep the conversation going on Twitter. He told Manning that he was free and ready to help out.

I’ll come caddy and help you out against Tom. Let’s go! https://t.co/s55ayPmSAp — Nick Foles (@NickFoles) May 24, 2020

And Foles wasn’t done. As Brady and Mickelson we’re attempting to get beck into The Match, he reminded them of the Brady’s ultimate kryptonite: The Philly Special.

Peyton, two words, if Tom and Phil start coming back…”Philly Special.” Go win it. #TheMatch2 — Nick Foles (@NickFoles) May 24, 2020

Brady seemed to take it in stride and later holed out on a chip shot for birdie. His golf game was far from perfect on Sunday but the quarterback clearly has talent. He also still has a bad taste in his mouth from Super Bowl LII.

Brady said as much last year when the Eagles and Patriots met in Philadelphia.

“You assume I’m over it? C’mon now,” a laughing Brady told WEEI. “That’s a lot of mental scar tissue from that year. That was a tough game. In a lot of ways, we learned from that year and we came back stronger the next year, and we won the Super Bowl in 2018.”

Question: How long did it take you to get over that Super Bowl loss to the Eagles? Tom Brady: "You assume I'm over it. Come on, now! That's a lot of mental scar tissue from that year. That was a tough game." (via @TheGregHillShow) — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 11, 2019

“I think everything is a matter of perspective,” Brady continued. “I think when you play in that game [the Super Bowl] and you play great teams, you’re not going to win them all. It’s not the Harlem Globetrotters versus the Washington Generals.”