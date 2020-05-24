Medalist: Location & Price of Tiger-Phil’s The Match Golf Course

The Medalist Golf Club is located in Hobe Sound, Florida and is the home course for Tiger Woods. Hobe Sound is nine miles northwest of Jupiter where Woods and several other PGA Tour golfers reside.

The Medalist is being showcased as the location for The Match with Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. Mickelson joked that no one wanted to play at Woods’ home course but noted he would “take him down” despite the perceived advantage.

“I can’t wait to go to Tiger’s place and take him down,” Mickelson told Golfweek. “Tiger thinks he has a huge advantage playing there because he was insistent that this event is played on his home course. Despite everyone else wanting to play it elsewhere. That’s fine. We’ll take it to him and Peyton. There will be no excuses. It’s his home course but Tom and I are going to go down there and put it to them, and we’ll make it that every time Tiger shows up at his home course, he’ll have a bad memory.”

Medalist Memberships Comes With an Initial $110,000 Price Tag

The par 3s at Medalist are no joke. 👀 pic.twitter.com/7DXFSVSASB — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 24, 2020

According to The Golf Agent, a membership at Medalist comes with a hefty $110,000 initiation fee and $18,000 annual dues. The site calls the Medalist the “hot club in Palm Beach” noting it is an “extremely difficult course.”

It is a Pete Dye designed course that also involved legendary golfer Greg Norman, per Golf.com. Medalist club president Kevin Quigley described the course as “Augusta-like.”

“The membership is excited for the country to see what a great course we have, what a special piece of property it is,” Quigley told Golf.com. “It’s in perfect condition. It looks Augusta-like, with not a single blade of grass out of place. In fact, when the Tour came out a week ago to look at the course, they told us we might need to slow down the greens a little bit.”

Medalist Members Include Michael Jordan & Brooks Koepka

Golf.com reported that Medalist members include a number of top golfers and celebrities: Michael Jordan, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Alex Noren and Matt Wolff.

Not only does Woods call Medalist his home course, but the golfer enjoys a few perks. Golf Digest reported that Woods has his own private corner of the range that he often uses for practice along with caddie Joe LaCava. The course design also includes a number of places unofficially referred to as “Tiger tees.”

Woods is looking forward to seeing the course showcased, but, more importantly, his competition with Mickelson will be for charity this time around. The golf event comes with a $10 million donation for COVID-19 relief efforts.

“This is different than what Phil and I did two years ago,” Woods explained to Golf Week. “That was he and I just having a great time, trying to showcase golf in a different way. We’re coming together to showcase golf in a different way, but it’s about charity. That’s the reason why we’re all doing this.”