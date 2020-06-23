Colin Kaepernick’s NFL Future Gets Candid Reaction from Warren Moon [VIDEO]

Colin Kaepernick has not played NFL football in four seasons after refusing to stand during the playing of the U.S. National Anthem.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick told NFL network’s Steve Wyche in 2016.

“To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

Kaepernick would later kneel instead of deciding to not participate during the playing of the U.S. national anthem before NFL games.

Kaepernick’s stance stirred a huge debate and posses the question: Is it about the flag or is it about police brutality?

Last month, the NFL admitted wrongdoing after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter. #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/ENWQP8A0sv — NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2020

“We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Gooddell.

“We, the National Football League, believe Black Lives Matter. I personally protest with you and want to be a part of the much needed change in this country.”

Appearing on Fox Sports Radio with Kelsey Nicole Nelson, Warren Moon weighed in on Kaepernick. “The mark of good ownership is admitting you’re wrong and apologizing for that and doing something about it,” Moon told Nelson.

“A lot of people want them to apologize directly to Colin [Kaepernick]. They put their money where their mouth is. I know more people what to see more owners come out and speak in front of the camera. That will come in time as well. The NFL is going in the right direction on this and hopes it continues.”

Warren Moon played 17 seasons in the NFL with the Houston Oilers, Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks and the Kansas City Chiefs. A nine-time Pro Bowler, Moon started his professional career in the CFL with the Edmonton Eskimos and won five Grey Cup titles.

Moon is the 10th African American in NFL history to be a starting quarterback. He retired from the NFL at the age of 44 after throwing for 49,325 yards and 291 touchdowns.

When pressed by Kelsey Nicole Nelson on his view of athletes taking a stance on issues of racism, Moon, a Los Angeles, California native weighed in. “Is it in your heart to play football,” he said.

“Because there’s a lot going on with the protests. If you’re that involved in this, you can’t be that involved football. If you are not all in as the quarterback in the NFL, they don’t want you on the football team because you have to be committed.”