Falcons LB Deion Jones on Drew Brees: ‘He Hasn’t Walked in Our Shoes’

New Orlean Saints quarterback Drew Brees has apologized twice after saying he “will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”

Bees was asked by YahooFinance how he felt about players kneeling during the anthem as a way to protest police brutality against black people and the community. This question was in regard to Colin Kaepernick who would take a knee during the Nation Anthem to prove a point of inequality in the U.S.

Brees’ response received a lot of backlash and even mobs of people chanting ‘F*** Drew Brees’ on the streets of New Orleans.

He issued an apology the following day and many have yet to find it sincere including Atlanta Falcons linebacker, Deion Jones.

If You Don’t Know What to Say, Don’t Say It At All

Some people will never experience racism against them, so it’s hard to put into words or even relate, but Jones suggests those people say nothing.

“I appreciate the apology,” Jones said via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I feel like apologies at this time are not enough. If you don’t know what to say, you shouldn’t have said anything at all. You kind of see someone’s true beliefs and how he really feels when he said it.

“It’s time for action. Apologies, we appreciate it, but now we need action. How much do you really care?”

Brees Needs to Take Action

Brees backed up his response was backed up by his military family, yet it still wasn’t perceived the right way.

After reading his apology, Jones thinks Brees needs to stop talking and take action.

It was shocking, but that was just — how can I say it — just people not knowing,” Jones said. “He hasn’t walked in our shoes. But you would think he would have empathy from being in the locker room. But he still leaves and doesn’t have the same problems. It’s just going to start with people’s willingness to listen and learn about our position and [be] willing to change it, taking action.”

Brees’ Apology

Brees first apologized on Thursday with a statement, but issued a second apology in a video:

“I know there’s not much that I can say that would make things any better right now, but I just want you to see my eyes, how sorry I am for the comments I made yesterday,” Brees began.

“I am sorry, and I will do better, and I will be part of the solution, and I am your ally,” Brees concluded. “And I know no words will do that justice, that’s going to have to be [action].”

“What we really need is action. Guys that are behind us. Guys that are willing to take action, Deion Jones said. Guys that want to speak up about it. . . . You have to be pushing forward and not just willing to sit back. That’s how I feel.”

