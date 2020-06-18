Jon Jones and Holly Holm Tackle ‘Jackass’ at Gym [WATCH]

UFC superstars Jon Jones and Holly Holm welcomed “Jackass” star Steve-O to Jackson Wink MMA Academy in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and both were almost too eager to show the comedic actor and stuntman what it was like to get wrecked by a top UFC professional.

You can watch Jones score the takedown on Steve-O below via Instagram.

Holm went after her prey even harder.

The former women’s bantamweight champion and top-rated 135-pound contender showed the 46-year-old funnyman what her opponents were up against on fight night, though she obviously had to stop short of delivering the kind of brutal strikes that typically fell her opponents.

You can watch Holm show Steve-O what it’s like to train like an MMA fighter at Jackson Wink Academy below, and be sure to have the sound turned on so you can hear in the background how much fun Jones is having watching it all unfold.

It was all just a bit of fun, but Steve-O surely ended up 0-2 on the day during his tour of Jackson Wink.

Both Jones and Holm had their way with Steve-O at their MMA gym, and it couldn’t have gone any other way.

