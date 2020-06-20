Jon Jones Rips Part of ‘Jackass’ Star Steve-O’s Ear Off in Stunt [WATCH]

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon “Bones” Jones performed a stunt with Steve-O that left part of the Jackass stars’ ear missing. Bones shared a video on social media of the aftermath of the stunt, which showed Steve-O’s ear bleeding and missing a piece.

The stuntman and comedian stopped by in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and spent time with Bones as well as former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm. A few clips were shared of Steve-O wrestling with the two fighters. Bones shared the clip of Steve-O’s ear injury early Friday morning.

Warning: the video is graphic and may disturb some viewers. Here is the clip:

The video starts with someone off-camera saying, “I’ll pick that up as soon as we get your ear secured underneath that belt.” Jones then said, “I’m getting ready to hurt Steve-O.”

The clip does not show the stunt, but it shows the aftermath. Bones took a video of Steve-O’s injured ear, saying: “Well, Steve-O came to town and started talking s**t, and you see how that turned out for him. I ripped half his ear off.”

Steve-O has blood all down his ear and side, with a chunk noticeably missing from the top part of his ear. The UFC light heavyweight champion then said, “You think Mike Tyson did something to [Evander] Holyfield? Mike Tyson had nothing…”

The clip then shows a stunt with Steve-O balancing a knife on his nose.

Steve-O Wrestled Bones & Holm, Ended the Way You Thought It Would

Steve-O is known as a wild man, from acting as bait while shark fishing, to wrestling two elite-level mixed martial artists. While in Albuquerque, he wrestled Jones and Holm. Below you can watch the clip of the Jackass star and Bones wrestling. Steve-O wrote the caption: “He may be the G.O.A.T., but @jonnybones is still very lucky I went so easy on him.”

Steve-O also wrestled former women’s bantamweight champion, Holm. The clip was shared by Full Mount MMA and it can be watched below:

Holly Holm grappling with Steve O while Jon Jones spectates 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/R837BFI0Mt — Full Mount MMA (@MMAFullMount) June 17, 2020

