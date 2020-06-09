Malik Jackson Rips Saints QB Drew Brees: ‘I Don’t Accept His Apology’

First, Malik Jackson called out Roger Goodell for his handling of Colin Kaepernick. Now he’s letting Drew Brees know he has the Eagles-Saints game circled on his calendar.

The Saints quarterback lashed out at NFL players who felt it necessary to take a knee during the national anthem and cited his grandfather’s military service as reasons why it was disrespectful to the flag. Brees was lambasted by his peers — most notably by former Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins — and then offered three different apologies for his insensitive comments.

But Jackson wasn’t buying it at all. He doesn’t believe Brees is truly sorry.

“I don’t accept his apology,” Jackson told 6abc’s Jeff Skversky. “I think he’s only apologizing because people came for him and people are disagreeing with him and he understands that his base in Louisiana, there’s a lot of black people.”

Then, Jackson made it clear that he had the Eagles-Saints game scheduled for Dec. 13 circled on his calendar.

“Definitely excited to play him this year,” Jackson said. “I’m going to have a lot to say. Hopefully, I don’t get too wild with it, but I don’t understand how you could say that when you have people blocking for you who are black, catching balls from you who are black and people that are running the ball for you who are black.”

Jackson was spotted at a protest for police reform and social injustice in Los Angeles sporting a “Black Lives Matter” mask. He brought his 4-year-old daughter with him to the peaceful demonstrations.

📺 Watch my full interview with Eagles DT Malik Jackson, who talks to @6abc about racist players in the NFL, losing respect for Drew Brees, speaking up in an Eagles meeting with owner Jeffrey Lurie & protesting for change in his hometown of LA ▶️ https://t.co/0D5EOwyum8 https://t.co/ALioTnvP9n pic.twitter.com/XEiyWZkXYX — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) June 8, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Malcolm Jenkins Speaks Up at Philadelphia Protest

Jenkins may have taken his talents to New Orleans but he left his heart in Philadelphia. The 12-year NFL veteran was one of the first professional athletes to speak out on racial inequality and social injustice. In 2018, Jenkins held up a sign at his locker stall reading: “You aren’t listening.”

His comments were in response to President Donald Trump “disinviting” the Eagles to the White House following their Super Bowl victory. The ironic part was many Philly players had already decided they weren’t going to accept the invitation, even before Trump rescinded it.

On Saturday, Jenkins spoke outside the African American Museum in Philadelphia at a Divine Nine march. It marked the eighth straight day of protesting in the city and drew thousands of people of all colors and creeds. The Pro Bowl safety called out the “powers that be” and asked if he finally had their attention.

“To the powers that be, I hope that we have your attention,” Jenkins told the crowd, via Alex Holley of FOX 29. “On this very day two years ago, I stood in front of my locker, facing a crowd of reporters. And as I peacefully protested, I held a sign that said ‘You aren’t listening.’”

“To the powers that be, I hope that we have your attention…” Malcolm Jenkins speaks to the crowd of protesters in front of the African American Museum in Philly: pic.twitter.com/XmaIXiyKEK — Alex Holley (@AlexHolleyFOX29) June 6, 2020

Jenkins continued: “And at that time, the country had been willfully ignoring the cries of black communities as it has done for decades and centuries. We’ve continued on our path towards normalcy with slow, small steps toward change. Well, I think the people have made themselves clear that right now is when we want that change. Our voices will no longer be ignored. So I say it again: I hope that we have your attention.”

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Browns Top Pick Jedrick Wills Reveals New Jersey Number