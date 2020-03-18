Saints on Verge of Reuniting With All-Pro Defender: Report

During the midst of a hectic second day of legal free agency tampering, one drastic move may have slipped through the cracks to some.

While many were busy being flabbergasted at the fact that Tom Brady will no longer be a member of the New England Patriots, another multi-time Super Bowl Champion was shown the door, as the Philadelphia Eagles announced they would not be exercising the 2020 contract option for perennial Pro Bowl safety Malcolm Jenkins, in return making him a free agent.

As you can expect, it didn’t take long for the free agency market to heat up for the star defender. Now, just a day after the Eagles opted to move on from Jenkins, the safety appears to have found a new home, one he’s awfully familiar with.

Saints Expected to Sign Malcolm Jenkins

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Saints are closing in on a deal with Malcolm Jenkins that would mark the safety’s second tender with the organization over his soon to be 12-year NFL career.

A reunion: The #Saints are close to a deal with safety Malcolm Jenkins — likely bringing back one of their former first-round draft choices and securing their back end. The #Eagles recently parted ways with Jenkins. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2020

Saints Make Up For Previous Blunder of Letting Jenkins Walk

Jenkins began his now-storied career in New Orleans, having been selected in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. Jenkins entered the league as a cornerback, but it wasn’t until he made the switch to safety that his career truly started to blossom. Jenkins played with the Saints through 2013.

The Eagles then nabbed Jenkins as an unrestricted free agent for a contract worth $16.25 million over three years, which in retrospect is a complete and utter steal.

Per, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the decision to allow Jenkins to walk in free agency all those years back still haunts head coach Sean Payton to this day.

“Probably one of the bigger mistakes that we’ve made, and you have to ask yourself how did that happen? Letting him out of the building certainly wasn’t a smart decision.”

Now, six years later, the Saints are on the verge of making up for that mistake by reuniting Jenkins to the team that drafted him, while simultaneously bolstering the backend of their defense.

Vonn Bell’s Time in New Orleans Likely Over

With the likely addition of a safety formerly of the Ohio State University, all signs point towards the likely end of another former Buckeyes safety’s tenure in New Orleans. A notion pointed out by Rapoport shortly after breaking the Jenkins, Saints news.

When Jenkins and the #Eagles said goodbye, the #Saints made sense as the likely landing spot. New Orleans rights an old wrong. And now, with Jenkins’ signing, FA Vonn Bell leaves New Orleans in search of a new home. https://t.co/kEWssrTjdD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2020

Bell has been a solid contributor in the Saints secondary during his time with the team. However, his play could certainly be upgraded upon, something the team believes it had done with the impending signing of Jenkins.

Bell enjoyed his best pro season back in 2018 when he posted a Pro Football Focus grade of 75.3.

Bell’s versatility to play within the box as well as the backend does make him an intriguing free agent option for NFL teams. He recorded his first NFL interception this past season, while being just two years removed from registering an impressive 4.5 sacks. He’s recorded eight sacks throughout his first four NFL seasons.

READ NEXT: Chargers’ Top-5 Replacements for Philip Rivers