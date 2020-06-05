Trump Tweets Drew Brees Should Never Apologize for Supporting the American Flag

After Drew Brees, quarterback for the New Orleans Saints apologized for his comments on players showing disrespect for America by kneeling during the National Anthem, Donald Trump voiced his opinion on the controversial statements.

On Friday, the president tweeted, “I am a big fan of Drew Brees. I think he’s truly one of the greatest quarterbacks, but he should not have taken back his original stance on honoring our magnificent American Flag. OLD GLORY is to be revered, cherished, and flown high.”

“We should be standing up straight and tall, ideally with a salute, or a hand on heart,” Trump continued. “There are other things you can protest, but not our Great American Flag – NO KNEELING!”

On June 3, Brees was asked how he felt about NFL players kneeling again this season to show their displeasure for police brutality and racism in America. His response, however, came off to many, including his fellow teammates, as tone-deaf and insensitive.

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about "players kneeling again when the NFL season starts."@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

Brees said: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country. Let me just tell what I see or what I feel when the national anthem is played and when I look at the flag of the United States.”

“I envision my two grandfathers, who fought for this country during world war two, one in the Army and one in the Marine Corps. Both risking their lives to protect our country and to try to make our country and this world a better place. So every time I stand with my hand over my heart looking at that flag and singing the national anthem, that’s what I think about.”

Brees followed up by posting a lengthy personal message on Instagram, as well. He wrote, “Words to unite… A mentor of mine once told me that if you listen closely, the sound of children playing is the same no matter where you are in the world. The laughing, shouting, screaming, giggling… No matter what language you speak, no matter what your race, color, religion… the exact same.”

“There is a saying in every locker room I have been in… Don’t just talk about it, be about it,” Brees continued. “Acknowledge the problem, and accept the fact that we all have a responsibility to make it better. ‘Your actions speak so loudly I can’t hear what you’re saying.'”

Brees Received Intense Blacklash From NFL Athletes Across the Nation Following His Controversial Comments

He’s beyond lost. Guarantee you there were black men fighting along side your grandfather but this doesn’t seem to be about that. That uncomfortable conversation you are trying to avoid by injecting military into a conversation about brutality and equality is part of the problem https://t.co/ON81UsOWPw pic.twitter.com/HH3EVTIH8p — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) June 3, 2020



It wasn’t just Brees’ fellow teammates speaking out against Brees publicly. While Saints’ safety Malcolm Jenkins told his quarterback to “Shut the f*** up” and “understand your privilege,” Oakland Raiders Josh Jacobs, Cleveland Browns’ Jarvis Landry, and San Francisco 49ers Richard Sherman also shared their strong opinions.

Other NFL players that spoke out against Brees’ comments included Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Atlanta Falcons’ linebacker Deion Jones.

Brees Posted an Apology Video on June 4

Following the intense backlash, which included a large New Orleans’ protest which had gathered in the name of George Floyd to shout, “F*** Drew Brees,” the veteran quarterback issued an apology.

Brees shared a video on Instagram and captioned the post, “Step-by-step you will see my heart for exactly what it is and the way everyone around me sees it. I’m sorry it has taken this long to act and to participate in a meaningful way but I am your ally in this fight.”

READ NEXT: WATCH: The White House Adds Concrete Barrier Wall Amid George Floyd Protests