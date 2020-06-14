Giants ‘Under the Radar’ Defender Primed for Monster Season

It’s hard to categorize someone as “under the radar” when your resume includes accomplishments such as No.1 ranked defensive college recruit in the nation by ESPN, former Heisman Trophy finalist and ex-NFL 1st-rounder.

However, in New York Giants safety Jabrill Peppers’ case, that simply may be the best way to describe him. The Cleveland Browns traded Peppers to New York just two seasons after making him the 25th-overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft. His first season with Big Blue was solid, yet unspectacular, ultimately ending on season-ending IR. While much of the offseason chatter in the Meadowlands has revolved around a fellow Giants safety, 2nd-round steal Xavier McKinney.

Yet, with a new coaching staff in town expected to cater to his skillset, Peppers may once again find himself at the center of attention.

Jabrill Peppers Predicted to Have Career Year

John Schmeelk of Giants.com recently tried to pinpoint which Giants players will make a leap in 2020 during a Mailbag column. Schmeelk tossed around the names Will Hernandez, DeAndre Baker, Sam Beal, among others. However, he ultimately landed on Peppers.