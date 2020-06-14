Giants in Prime Position to Add Chargers’ Joey Bosa

The New York Giants have fast-tracked their rebuild under the much-maligned Dave Gettleman. Despite initial pushback on the hire, the general manager has quickly rebuilt Big Blue’s roster, taking the form of what looks to be a potential NFC East contender in a season or two (even earlier if you listen to the hosts of NFL Network’s Good Morning Football).

However, one glaring hole remains on New York’s roster. That, of course, being pass-rusher. In fact, depending on where Markus Golden signs, the Giants may have found a way to somehow become worse on the edge of their defense.

With that said, the Giants are primed to enter the 2021 Free Agency with a plethora of spending money. Good news for them, 2x-Pro Bowler Joey Bosa may be waiting there for them with open arms.

Bosa’s Days With the Bolts Nearing an End?

Joey Bosa is entering the final year of his rookie contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. While the Bolts “would be crazy to let Bosa walk,” they are the Chargers, “so it can’t be ruled out,” as noted by The Athletic’s Dan Duggan.

Bosa has had his rifts with the Chargers front office in the past, namely during his rookie season when he held out for four weeks. The contract dispute caused so much disdain that Bosa’s mom was even caught on Twitter wishing her son could go back in time and pull “an Eli Manning.”

The star defender and the team have seemingly put the previous debacle in the rearview mirror. With that said, the Bolts have always been frugal with their money, and the idea that will suddenly change this coming offseason when it’s time to pay Bosa is highly unlikely. Especially when you take into consideration that fellow Chargers pass-rusher Melvin Ingram’s and stud wideout Keenan Allen’s contracts are also set to expire at the same time.

The Perfect Scheme Fit?

The Giants have functioned under a 3-4 base defensive scheme for much of the past two seasons. The team is expected to continue that trend in 2020 under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and the watchful eye of Joe Judge, while presenting even more multi-look fronts than in past seasons, ala Judge’s old team, the New England Patriots.

Bosa is essentially the prototype edge defender you look for in a multi-front scheme. At 6-foot-5-inches and 280-pounds, the defender’s frame is a cross between an undersized defensive tackle and an oversized defensive end. While his designated position in New York would be a five-technique, like JJ Watt with the Houston Texans, Bosa’s positional flexibility would allow the Giants to feature him in numerous roles up and down their defensive line, as well as a stand-up pass-rusher from the linebacker position.

Bosa for Leonard Williams Swap?

To sum it up, Bosa is what the Giants hoped Leonard Williams would be and is clearly not. With New York and their “franchise player” at a standstill on a long-term deal, the Giants would be best served to allow Williams to play 2020 on a one-year contract, freeing up salary space in 2021 for a player of Bosa’s caliber.

Yes, Bosa will undoubtedly demand more money than Williams on the open market, but it’s not like New York will be strapped for cash.

The Giants are projected to have $48 million in cap space in 2021, with the potential to reach $68 million if they cut offensive tackle Nate Solder and wideout Golden Tate, this according to Over the Cap’s Jason Fitzgerald.

The good news for Big Blue is even if they miss out on Bosa in next year’s free agency, the class is littered with talented pass-rushers. The previously mentioned Melvin Ingram, disgruntled Jaguars star Yannick Ngakoue, 2019 NFL sack-leader Shaq Barrett and Ravens “franchise player” Matt Judon are all expected to be available.