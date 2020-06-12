Do the Giants Have the Fastest Offense in the NFL? The Numbers Say Yes

While the New York Giants do have arguably the league’s best running back in football at their disposal in Saquon Barkley, the days of three-yards and a cloud of dust are long gone from Big Blue’s offense.

Speed kills, and the Giants have it in bunches. In fact, according to NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, no team in the league has more of it.

Per the Move The Sticks Podcast host, New York’s projected 11 personnel (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WR) for the 2020 season is the fastest in the NFL based off of average 40-yard dash time.

We pulled 40 times for every team in the league and projected their lineup in 11 personnel (1RB, 1TE & 3WR) for 2020 season. Here are the 5 fastest groups in the league: pic.twitter.com/Ap7soqpnJs — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) June 12, 2020

Giants Offense Has Speed in Bunches

To see any team outrank the Kansas City Chiefs in anything speed-related is certainly an eye-catcher. Yet, a quick glimpse at New York’s skill-players, along with their 40-yard dash speed, and you quickly realize how many true burners the G-Men have at their disposal.

No player on the Giants’ projected starting 11 personnel for the 2020 season posted an NFL Combine 40-yard dash time higher than 4.48. A group that includes the likes of running back Saquon Barkley (4.41), wide receivers Sterling Shepard (4.48), Golden Tate (4.42), and Darius Slayton (4.39) as well as tight end Evan Engram (4.42).

Add in quarterback Daniel Jones and his 4.81 40-yard dash time and it’s clear the Giants offense is a whole different, more lethal animal than it was just a few seasons ago.

Follow the Heavy on Giants Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Dave Gettleman Has the Need for Speed

Let’s just say the initial feedback on Dave Gettleman’s decision-making skills as the general manager of the Giants were not positive. He received plenty of pushback from the media as well as G-Men faithful early in his tenure. However, three offseasons into the job and his vision for the Giants offense has begun to take form, and spoiler, it looks pretty damn good…and fast, very, very fast.

Gettleman’s need for speed goes well beyond the offense. For instance, on Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Giants made it their prerogative to prioritize speed, with quick-twitch athletes such as Darnay Holmes, Chris Williamson and Cam Brown highlighting their Draft haul. However, don’t take my word for it, take Gettleman’s.

“The theme of the day for defense was speed,” the GM told reporters following the conclusion of the 2020 Draft. “We really feel like we improved our team’s speed and that was what we were trying to do.”

Head coach Joe Judge echoed Gettleman’s take, stating “Dave hit this off the bat, the theme of the day was speed.”

While the Giants roster is far from a proven commodity, it’s clear that Gettleman has supplied the team with enough high-end athletes thatm if developed correctly, can make some noise in the NFC East.