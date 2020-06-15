Patriots Hire Possible Future Head Coach As Offensive Assistant

There are always potential head coaches landing with organizations across the NFL. There are a number of them currently holding head coaching jobs in the NFL who have come from the New England Patriots. The Miami Dolphins’ Brian Flores, Detroit Lions Matt Patricia, New York Giants Joe Judge are three who have spent time on Bill Belichick‘s staff.

Even offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has had his time as a head coach in the NFL, and he might be getting another run at a spot in the next few years. If McDaniels is next, the Patriots’ latest hire could be working his way through the pipeline as well. The Patriots have hired Tyler Hughes for an unspecified role as an assistant coach.

Hughes has been a head coach on the high school and collegiate level, and he’s also worked on Urban Meyer’s staff at Ohio State. While he could be some years away from getting the call up to coordinator–let alone head coach–Hughes has seemingly landed in a spot that has bred NFL head coaches over the past decade.

