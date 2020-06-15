Colin Kaepernick to Patriots Scenario Revealed: Report

Longtime New England Patriots reporter Mike Reiss of ESPN says there is a scenario in which he could see the team signing high-profile free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Reiss joined Ken Laird and Nick “Fitzy” Stevens on WEEI radio to discuss the prospects of a Kaepernick signing and more.

Reiss said it feels like a long shot. He said:

“Unless it was someone from the highest levels of the organization saying, ‘You know what? I’m going to put the NFL shield ahead of the Patriots logo here and say that I’m doing this for the NFL more than the Patriots.’ That to me would be the one scenario I could see it happening and to me, that feels like a long shot.”

