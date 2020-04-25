Bill Belichick Gives His Dog Nike a Treat After Patriots NFL Draft Pick [WATCH]

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s dog Nike may have just won the NFL draft. Belichick has set up his Patriots draft room in Nantucket and it looks like his dog has a heavy involvement in the draft on day two. Here’s a look at the adorable moment of Belichick celebrating with his dog after the pick.

Some people teach their dogs to fetch and sit. Bill Belichick teaches his dog to draft defensive backs from obscure Division II schools in the second round. pic.twitter.com/86mRjElbh3 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) April 24, 2020

Nike must be a big-time film grinder as the Patriots went a bit off-the-radar by selecting Lenoir-Rhyne safety Kyle Dugger with the No. 37 pick in the second round. As for Nike, he is an Alaskan Klee Kai that he raises with his girlfriend Linda Holliday.

“He’s a fun dog. He enjoys playing … He wants to pull out the stuffing and the squeaker,” Belichick noted on an Instagram video, per Patriots.com. “He likes to mix it up and get tossed around a little bit. He’s pretty good with his paws too.”



Belichick’s Dog Nike Is an Alaskan Klee Kai

THE PATRIOTS DYNASTY IS OVER

BRADY IS GONE

GRONK IS GONE

BELICHICK HAS BEEN REPLACED WITH A DOG pic.twitter.com/WXZKFP695j — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) April 24, 2020

Belichick previously stated he did not believe Nike had much of an interest in football, but it looks like the Patriots coach is putting the pup to work in his makeshift war room. Belichick noted that Nike’s best draftable trait is his unconditional love.

“I don’t think Nike cares about football,” Belichick noted via Patriots.com. “He’s just there every day. It’s unconditional love. You just walk in the door and they love you. They wag their tail. They lick you. They’re happy to see you.”

Prior to the treat that went viral, the ESPN cameras caught Nike sitting in Belichick’s seat. The text on the broadcast listed Belichick’s name underneath where Nike was sitting which fans had a lot of fun with on social media.

“THE PATRIOTS DYNASTY IS OVER BRADY IS GONE GRONK IS GONE BELICHICK HAS BEEN REPLACED WITH A DOG,” The Ringer’s Rodger Sherman joked on Twitter.

The Virtual Draft Has Given Fans a Glimpse of the Top NFL Coaches & GMs in Their Homes

The virtual draft lacks the fan fare of the typical event with thousands of fans. The flip side is it has given fans a glimpse into the homes of their favorite team’s general managers and coaches. Belichick looks to be set up in the kitchen of the couple’s Nantucket home, and the Patriots coach has been outspoken about his ability to get away at the unique location.

“You know how it is,” Belichick explained to Nantucket Magazine. “When you drive along the moors, you’re going to pull over for me, and I’m going to pull over for you. It’s just a question of which one of us is finally going to go first. Because you always want to be courteous and polite to the other guy.”