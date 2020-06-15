D.C. Mayor: It’s “Past Time” to Change Redskins’ Name

The Washington Redskins continue to face backlash over their team name. For years, the mascot has been called a racial slur and in the wake of the George Floyd protests, the topic is being discussed yet again.

Washington D.C. mayor Murial Bowser, during a recent interview with The Team 980, said its “past time” for the team to change the name. Here is part of the conversation:

Al Galdi (host): Is the name an obstacle? I know that’s come up in the past.

Bowser: It is an obstacle. It’s an obstacle for us locally but is also an obstacle for the federal government who leases the land to us.

Al Galdi: What is your stance on the name, ‘Redskins’?

Bowser: I think it’s past time for the team to deal with what offends so many people and this is a great franchise with a great history that’s beloved in Washington and it deserves a name that reflects the affection that we’ve built for the team.

Redskins Looking For New Stadium?

The franchise moved to FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland back in 1997 after years of playing in the aging RFK Stadium. The club’s current lease ends in 2026 and Dan Synder & Co. may look for a new place to call home.

The team could look to D.C., Maryland or Virginia for a new home. It could also simply upgrade the current facility at FedEx Field.

Bowser has previously endorsed the team coming back to D.C., saying that “all of our teams should be playing within our boundaries.” She proposed using the site of the old RFK Stadium, which is pending demolition.

“We’re not going to chase them down and we’d like them be winners when they come,” Bowser said (via Yahoo). “We don’t feel like we’re in the position to beg for this type of development. We have a great site, we think the best site in the region. And when the time is right, we’re going to make sure the site is activated.”

Any new stadium is going to require funding from the state or District in the case of a move back into the city. That could provide Bowser some leverage to getting the name changed.

Redskins’ Players Plan to Kneel During Anthem

Adrian Peterson may be the most prominent player on the Washington Redskins’ roster and he’s using his status to bring even more awareness to the movement toward equality in the black community.

Peterson, who turned 35 back in March, said he “without a doubt” will take a knee during the national anthem. The former MVP said he expects other players to do the same.

“Just four years ago, you’re seeing Kaepernick taking a knee, and now we’re all getting ready to take a knee together going into this season, without a doubt,” Peterson said (via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle).

