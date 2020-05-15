Russell Wilson Trade Talk: Patriots, Redskins Among Fits

Russell Wilson isn’t going anywhere…right now. There were rumblings that the Seahawks had explored trading him back in 2018, sending the Super Bowl-winning QB to the Browns in exchange for the No. 1 overall pick.

Baker Mayfield ended up being the No. 1 overall pick and while he was no consensus top pick at the time, Seattle would have theoretically drafted Cleveland’s current starting signal-caller.

Former Browns coach calls BS on the rumors. “I’ve never heard something so crazy in my life,” said Jackson, who went 3-36-1 with the Browns. “I’m sure [Former Browns GM] John [Dorsey] and [Seahawks GM] John Schneider are really tight. And I’m sure if they’re having conversations on their own and just jiving around and doing those kinds of things. I would think if something was serious about that, we — the executive team — and the organization would have known.”

Mayfield hasn’t been that bad in his two years in the league. He just hasn’t lived up to the enormous hype that has surrounded him. Still, he’s no sure thing as a franchise QB. He’s certainly not on the level of Russell Wilson and it’s not certain that he ever gets there.

It’s also not certain if that the Seahawks have come anywhere close to moving on from Russell Wilson. The 6-time Pro Bowler is under contract through the 2023 season and he has a no-trade clause in his contract. Yet, all parties decide it’s time to move on, there will be no shortage of suitors for him.

Let’s take a look at which teams are best positioned to trade for Wilson:

New England Patriots

Any trade for a star QB over the next year or so is going to lead to the Patriots as a suitor, or at least speculatively. New England doesn’t have a promising long-term or short-term quarterback option on the roster. Former fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham could do his best Tom Brady impression (on the field, not off of it where he is being investigated by the league yet again for breaking NFL rules).

More likely, the Pats will enter the 2021 offseason with a major need at QB, as I wrote when breaking down trade options for Aaron Rodgers. They could go to the draft to select an option. Perhaps 68-year-old Bill Belichick would like to groom someone he can coach into his late 70’s. However, bringing in someone who can give 3-5 years of top QB play could be the best option for the franchise.

Washington Redskins

The Redskins don’t have a long-term answer at QB, despite whatever optimism is out there on Dwyane Haskin. They will have to make a serious pitch to convince Wilson to come to Washington, though.

Washington will have the cap flexibility to make a massive move next offseason, which could include adding Wilson and another piece. They just drafted two explosive wide receivers, and even though the Skins traded Trent Williams, they still have a strong offensive line.

Playing in the NFC East is a different type of status in the NFL. The division is constantly on prime-time and on the tip of the media’s tongue. Winning in the division can add to Wilson’s great legacy.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Like many teams in the NFL, the Steelers don’t have a long-term answer at QB. Perhaps Big Ben has 2-3 years left, though that is far from certain. Wilson would give Mike Tomlin & Co. a window to bring another Super Bowl to Western Pennsylvania.

