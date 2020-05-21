Rookie Tops Tom Brady in NFL Jersey Sales

Tom Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason, bringing his championship experience to Central Florida. The QB will have his long-time teammate, Rob Gronkowski in the fold as well, something that should create interest around the Buccaneers in ways they have not seen since the days of Tony Dungy.

Fans have flocked to buy Brady’s jersey, though one player has recorded more jersey sales than the best quarterback to ever do it. Tua Tagovailoa leads the league in sales this offseason, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Florida is now home of nine of the top 10 NFL jersey sales. pic.twitter.com/rNmqqKvvbb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 20, 2020

Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, who the Dolphins attempted to make a last second-trade for prior to the draft, is the only player from a non-Florida team to crack the top-10. I guess with Florida residents being out and about, there’s more reason to buy new clothing.

Brady Getting Familiar in New Territory

Brady hasn’t been asked about the jersey sales and it’s likely he’s got his attention on a much bigger prize: winning the Super Bowl. To get there, the GOAT is going to have to get in a familiar rhythm, as he explained earlier this offseason.

“A familiar rhythm can be comforting and great,” Brady said. “But it can also make you lose sight of other rhythms, newer ones that remind you of everything that hasn’t been done yet. One isn’t necessarily better than another — they’re different, is all. Playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is a change, a challenge, an opportunity to lead and collaborate, and also to be seen and heard. And I know my time there will be as amazing in its own way as what came before.”

The offensive weaponry in Tampa Bay is fully loaded. Mike Evans might be the best wide receiver Brady has played with since Randy Moss. Chris Godwin was a breakout star in 2019 and the team already had two talented tight ends in Cameron Brate and OJ Howard before signing Gronk.

Brady, who will be a rare Week 1 underdog, still things to prove to himself. He said he’s trying to do something that had never been done in the NFL. Peyton Manning is the only QB in his story to win Super Bowls with two different franchises, having earned his second nod at age 39. If Brady becomes the second QB to join that list in 2020, he’d do so at age 43. Additionally, Brady is looking to become the only QB to win a Super Bowl in their home stadium, as the Bucs’ Raymond James Stadium is home to this year’s big game.

Brady’s New Brand

No doubt, it will be a weird event to see him in a Buccaneer uniform. It could get even weirder in Central Florida with fans for the GOAT walking around with shirts that say “Tompa Bay” on it.

Tom Brady's company has filed for two new trademark applications: TOMPA BAY & TAMPA BRADY. He intends to use the phrases on clothing and other merchandise. Filing first uncovered by @JoshGerben. The @dpshow has been selling TOMPA BAY shirts. pic.twitter.com/QzQM7FvDEq — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 10, 2020

Brady’s stint with the Buccaneers is already turning out to be a spectacle.

